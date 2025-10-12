Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 12 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers renew their rivalry in Sunday's 2025 NBA preseason matchup. The Nuggets have split reasons in their first two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a 126-116 loss and a 112-108 win over the Toronto Raptors.
Barring Aaron Gordon, who played the opener, all of the Nuggets' starters and rotation players have seen the floor. Denver is gaining rhythm and chemistry with a slightly new-look team, including new additions like Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Jonas Valanciunas and Tim Hardaway Jr. They will hope to carry that momentum against the Clippers.
On the other hand, LA is only playing its second game. Kawhi Leonard and Co. opened their preseason with a 152-95 lopsided win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions led by Victor Oladipo. Except for Bradley Beal, everyone was available. Franchise legend Chris Paul had a solid second debut with a 15-point game.
Leonard, who is playing his first preseason in several years, also made his mark with 18 points. With the Denver Nuggets expected to be at full strength, the LA Clippers have a solid opportunity to test themselves against arguably the second-best team behind the OKC Thunder in the NBA.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Injury Reports
Nuggets
Denver has no injuries.
Clippers
The Clippers have listed Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bradley Beal as day-to-day. Bogdanovic dealt with back soreness in Thursday's preseason opener against the Loong-Lions. Meanwhile, Beal is recovering from a knee injury.
Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Nuggets
The Nuggets could start Jamal Murray at point guard, with Christian Braun as the shooting guard. Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic may start another game as the frontcourt trio.
Clippers
The Clippers could start James Harden and Kris Dunn in the backcourt, with Kawhi Leonard at small forward, John Collins at power forward and Ivica Zubac at center. If Bogdan Bogdanovic is healthy, he could be in contention to start for Dunn at shooting guard.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.