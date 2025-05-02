Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers top 5 viral moments from Game 6 of 2026 NBA playoffs

The LA Clippers held on for a 111-105 win on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6. James Harden and Co. survived the visiting team's late charge to tie the series at 3-3. The winner of Game 7 on Thursday in Mile High City will advance to the second round.

Ad

Los Angeles led 105-90 halfway through the fourth quarter before Denver staggered the home team with an 11-2 blast. Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard kept the team ahead with key baskets. Ivica Zubac denied Nikola Jokic twice to stifle the Nuggets' comeback attempt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Game 6 highlights and viral moments

#5. Aaron Gordon powers past Kris Dunn to open the Denver Nuggets’ scoring

Ad

Trending

The Denver Nuggets edged past the LA Clippers 28-25 in the first quarter. Behind a balanced attack led by Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the visiting team got off to a good start.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gordon opened the scoring for the Nuggets by backing down Kris Dunn before finishing the sequence with a power play:

#4 James Harden beats Nikola Jokic and Christian Braun with a vintage step-back 3-pointer

James Harden had 21 points in the first half to help turn the first-quarter deficit into a 58-57 lead. The Beard scattered 17 points in the period, including back-to-back step-back 3-pointers. The first of his trademark moves came at the expense of Nikola Jokic and Christian Braun.

Ad

The basket pushed the lead to 46-39 and gave the momentum to the LA Clippers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. Clippers turn an Ivica Zubac block against Jokic into a Norman Powell dunk

The LA Clippers shackled the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter. Midway through the period, Nikola Jokic forced his way into the paint, but Ivica Zubac blocked his lefty layup.

Kawhi Leonard, who grabbed the loose ball, sprinted to the other end of the floor. He found the streaking Norman Powell, who completed the play with a rim-rattling dunk over Michael Porter Jr.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Norman Powell ends late Denver run with a corner triple

Denver cut LA's lead to 107-101 after launching an 11-2 run. After Russell Westbrook missed a layup, the LA Clippers took their time moving the ball around before finding Norman Powell for a corner 3. The shooting guard did not disappoint and ended the Nuggets' surge with a crucial basket.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. Ivica Zubac defensive stand against Nikola Jokic

Unsurprisingly, the Denver Nuggets went to Nikola Jokic late in the game. Ivica Zubac held up well against The Joker, denying the three-time MVP from scoring in back-to-back possessions.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More