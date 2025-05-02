Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers top 5 viral moments from Game 6 of 2026 NBA playoffs

The LA Clippers held on for a 111-105 win on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6. James Harden and Co. survived the visiting team's late charge to tie the series at 3-3. The winner of Game 7 on Thursday in Mile High City will advance to the second round.
Los Angeles led 105-90 halfway through the fourth quarter before Denver staggered the home team with an 11-2 blast. Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard kept the team ahead with key baskets. Ivica Zubac denied Nikola Jokic twice to stifle the Nuggets' comeback attempt.
Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Game 6 highlights and viral moments
#5. Aaron Gordon powers past Kris Dunn to open the Denver Nuggets’ scoring
The Denver Nuggets edged past the LA Clippers 28-25 in the first quarter. Behind a balanced attack led by Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the visiting team got off to a good start.
Gordon opened the scoring for the Nuggets by backing down Kris Dunn before finishing the sequence with a power play:
#4 James Harden beats Nikola Jokic and Christian Braun with a vintage step-back 3-pointer
James Harden had 21 points in the first half to help turn the first-quarter deficit into a 58-57 lead. The Beard scattered 17 points in the period, including back-to-back step-back 3-pointers. The first of his trademark moves came at the expense of Nikola Jokic and Christian Braun.
The basket pushed the lead to 46-39 and gave the momentum to the LA Clippers.
#3. Clippers turn an Ivica Zubac block against Jokic into a Norman Powell dunk
The LA Clippers shackled the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter. Midway through the period, Nikola Jokic forced his way into the paint, but Ivica Zubac blocked his lefty layup.
Kawhi Leonard, who grabbed the loose ball, sprinted to the other end of the floor. He found the streaking Norman Powell, who completed the play with a rim-rattling dunk over Michael Porter Jr.
#2. Norman Powell ends late Denver run with a corner triple
Denver cut LA's lead to 107-101 after launching an 11-2 run. After Russell Westbrook missed a layup, the LA Clippers took their time moving the ball around before finding Norman Powell for a corner 3. The shooting guard did not disappoint and ended the Nuggets' surge with a crucial basket.
#1. Ivica Zubac defensive stand against Nikola Jokic
Unsurprisingly, the Denver Nuggets went to Nikola Jokic late in the game. Ivica Zubac held up well against The Joker, denying the three-time MVP from scoring in back-to-back possessions.
