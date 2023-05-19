Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: 3 key takeaways from Game 2

The Denver Nuggets beat the LA Lakers 108-103 on Thursday, after Jamal Murray's brilliant offensive display in the fourth quarter, dropping 23 points on 6-7 shooting. The Nuggets take a 2-0 series lead heading onto to the road to the Crypto.com Arena for Games three and four.

Los Angeles led for most of the game, up by 11 points at one stage. However, Denver's resilience in the fourth quarter saw them go up 99-87 with five minutes to go. The Lakers cut that to 2 with a minute remaining, but it wasn't enough as the Nuggets came up clutch towards the end.

For the LA Lakers, LeBron James dropped 22 points shooting 9-19 from the field but couldn't make a single three-pointer, missing all six attempts. Anthony Davis had a poor shooting night, an egrogious 4-15 from the field, scoring 18 points. Austin Reaves poured in 22 points on 8-16 shooting.

As for the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic secured another triple-double in the 2023 playoffs, his seventh, tying Wilt Chamberlain for most in a single postseason. Jokic dropped 23 points along with 17 rebounds and 12 assists. Jamal Murray scored a game-high 37 points on 11-24 shooting.

NBA @NBA FINAL SCORE



Jamal Murray takes over in the 4th quarter as the



Jokic: 23 PTS, 17 REB, 12 AST

LeBron: 22 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB, 4 STL

AD: 18 PTS, 14 REB, 4 BLK



Here are three key takeaways from Game 2:

#1 Anthony Davis' inconsistencies continue to haunt LA Lakers

Davis dropped 40 points on 14-23 shooting in Game 1. In Game 2, he shot just 4-15 from the field, scoring 18 points. His inconsistencies have cost the Lakers big games this postseason.

Here's an interesting stat: Davis is averaging 28.8 points per game in games 1, 3 & 5 this playoffs. Meanwhile, his average for games 2, 4 and 6 is just 15.7 points. Davis has to step up if the Lakers are to have any chance in making the NBA Finals this season.

#2 Jamal Murray erupts for 23 fourth-quarter points

Murray had an horrific shooting night, making just five out of his 17 field goal attempts after three quarters. However, the Nuggets guard turned it around in the final frame, dropping 23 clutch points on 6-7 shooting to guide Denver to victory and take a 2-0 series lead.

Jamal Murray's statline: 37 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 11-24 FG, 6-14 3P, 9-10 FT and 3 turnovers

ESPN @espn



JAMAL MURRAY WENT OFF 23 POINTS IN THE FOURTHJAMAL MURRAY WENT OFF 23 POINTS IN THE FOURTH‼️JAMAL MURRAY WENT OFF 🔥 https://t.co/9gmhSXgAcq

#3 LeBron James off the mark from the 3-point line

James continues to struggle from beyond the arc this playoff. He's shooting just 23.3% (12-90). In Game 2, James went 0-6 from the 3-point line, while the LA Lakers shot just 26.7% (8-30) from beyond the arc.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron James has missed 19 straight threes in the fourth quarter this postseason. LeBron James has missed 19 straight threes in the fourth quarter this postseason. https://t.co/olPhiPsSqH

The Nuggets' marksmanship from beyond the arc has been terrific this series, with huge contributions from Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown.

The Lakers have to either improve their defense on the wing or enhance their offensive efficiency.

The LA Lakers are undefeated at home this postseason and have not lost a home game since March 26 in the regular season. Can they protect their homecourt, or will the Nuggets clinch Game 3 on the road? Tune in to Game 3 on Saturday at 5:30 pm PT.

