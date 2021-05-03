Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 3rd, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets take on the defending NBA world champions LA Lakers next at Staples Center as they aim to continue their winning ways.

The Denver Nuggets are on a five-game winning streak, coming off a 110-104 win over the LA Clippers in their last game. Nikola Jokic scored 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. tallied 25 points on the night. The win helped the Nuggets move to third in the Western Conference standings as they improved their season record to 43-21.

30 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST for Nikola Jokic!



5 straight wins for @nuggets. pic.twitter.com/LSbiWl8bE5 — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2021

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, slumped to their sixth loss in seven games last night. They fell to the Toronto Raptors 114-121 as they continue to search for their first home win since the return of fans at Staples Center. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 24 points, while LeBron James and Andre Drummond scored 19 apiece.

The sixth-seeded Lakers have now dropped to 36-28 for the season, level with the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers, seeded fifth and seventh, respectively.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers - Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have ruled Monte Morris and Will Barton out for the game against the LA Lakers. They come in addition to Jamal Murray (knee), who is out for the season. Morris and Barton are both recovering from hamstring injuries and are likely out until May 5th.

Meanwhile, Nnaji Zeke is listed as questionable because of an ankle problem.

The LA Lakers will be without Dennis Schroder and Jared Dudley (MCL) for the game tonight. Schroder entered the league's health and safety protocols before the Raptors' game and is likely to be out for a few more games.

Meanwhile, LeBron James left the floor last night against the Raptors with seven minutes left in the game and did not return because his (already injured) right ankle was sore. His inclusion in the lineup will be a game-time decision.

Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “He was battling some soreness. We decided not to bring him back. We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow.” LAL plays Denver on Monday — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 3, 2021

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers - Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will likely go with the same set of players that started in the last game.

Facundo Campazzo and PJ Dozier should start as the two guards, while Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are likely to be deployed in the frontcourt.

The likes of JaMychal Green, Austin Rivers and Shaquille Harrison are likely to play the most rotation minutes amongst the reserves.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could make minor changes to their lineup from the last game, depending on LeBron James' availability.

Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely start as the two guards, while either LeBron James or Kyle Kuzma will partner Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond in the frontcourt.

The likes of Talen Horton-Tucker, Ben McLemore and Montrezl Harrell will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers - Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - PJ Dozier | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Alex Caruso | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond.

