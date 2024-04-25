Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Injury Reports for Game 3 (April 25) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series shifts to LA for Game 3 on Thursday. The Nuggets have taken a 2-0 lead after a 101-99 comeback win in Game 2. Denver trailed by 20 at the start of the third quarter, but it kept chipping away before getting the better of the Lakers in the clutch again.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic led the charge crunch time, scoring 14 in the fourth quarter and the latter seven. Murray put the finishing touches on the improbable comeback with a mid-range fadeaway on Anthony Davis to seal the win.

The Nuggets extended their 10-game streak in arguably the closest game they have played against the Lakers since the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 4. Denver fed off homecourt energy in the first two games, but it now needs to replicate its success on the road.

The Lakers boasted a 28-14 record at Crypto.com Arena this season, and after coming so close to snapping a nine-game skid, they will be keen to end the Nuggets' juggernaut. They showed their potential to do so in the first halves of the previous two outings, and the goal will be to repeat that for 48 minutes each in the next two games.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Game 3

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets only have Valtko Cancar on their injury report. Cancar has been out since the beginning of the year with a knee injury.

Player Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have six players on their injury report, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both are probable with ankle and back ailments, respectively. Meanwhile, Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) are out.

No reinforcements for LA Lakers

The LA Lakers expected Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood to return from their injury layoffs for Game 3. However, both forwards will be inactive. They aren't 100% yet, and the Lakers must deal with the Denver Nuggets with the available roster.

Austin Reaves has taken the toughest perimeter matchup against Jamal Murray, which LeBron James has shared with him in the clutch. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura have primarily guarded Nikola Jokic. James has also had his shot against the Nuggets' big man.

Reaves has done a solid job on Murray, limiting him to under 40.0% shooting across two games. Meanwhile, the Lakers' struggles against Jokic continue as his size advantage has helped him dominate LA's frontcourt.

