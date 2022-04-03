Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. The two teams will face off for just the second time this season, with their third and final matchup scheduled for Apr. 9 in Colorado. The Nuggets won their previous encounter with the Lakers in a blowout 133-96 victory.

The 46-32 Nuggets are sixth in the West and tied with the fifth-place Utah Jazz. They are two games ahead of the seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34). If they win at least two of their remaining four games, they will not slip into the play-in tournaments spots.

The Nuggets have a shot at grabbing the fifth seed. They take on the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies and the Lakers in their final few games of the season.

Meanwhile, the 31-46 Lakers are on the verge of missing the play-in tournament. They are 11th in the West and one game behind the tenth-place San Antonio Spurs (32-45).

They take on the Golden State Warriors (49-29), Phoenix Suns (62-15), OKC Thunder (22-55) and the Nuggets (46-32) in their final five games. LeBron James is also on pace to win the scoring title. If he secures it, he will be the oldest player in league history to do so.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron last 5 games:



38 PTS in 40 MINS

39 PTS in 42 MINS

38 PTS in 41 MINS

38 PTS in 36 MINS

36 PTS in 45 MINS



Yeah, he’s going for the scoring title. LeBron last 5 games:38 PTS in 40 MINS39 PTS in 42 MINS38 PTS in 41 MINS38 PTS in 36 MINS36 PTS in 45 MINSYeah, he’s going for the scoring title. https://t.co/3Fv0XBbVZZ

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Facundo Campazzo of the Nuggets

Vlatko Cancar, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray are out for the long term as usual, while Zeke Nnaji is out due to knee soreness.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Fracture - Surgery Zeke Nnaji Out Bilateral Knee Soreness

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Lakers

Carmelo Anthony is probable to play due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable due to a foot and ankle sprain, respectively. Kendrick Nunn remains out for the foreseeable future, while Mason Jones has been sent to the NBA G-League on a two-way deal.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Questionable Left Ankle Sprain Anthony Davis Questionable Right Mid-foot Sprain Carmelo Anthony Probable Non-COVID Illness Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Lakers 31-46 +134 O 230.5 +3.5 Denver Nuggets 46-32 -158 U 230.5 -3.5

The Nuggets are the clear favorites to win this game, as they are the superior team.

The Lakers are on a losing streak while the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has carried the Nuggets on his back and led them to wins. The Lakers are a horrible defensive team, and they might not be able to handle the sixth-ranked offense of the Nuggets.

Odds sourced by FanDuel SB.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have won four of their last six games. The Nuggets are 24-16 on the road. Nikola Jokic is averaging 7.6 assists in his last 10 games.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Nikola Jokic getting a triple-double.

LA Lakers

The Lakers are ranked 21st in defense. The Lakers are on a five-game losing streak. LeBron James is averaging 35.4 points per game in his last nine outings.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on LeBron James scoring 40 points.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Will Barton should share the backcourt, while Jeff Green will be the starting small forward. Aaron Gordon could be the power forward while Nikola Jokic starts as center.

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook should be the point guard as usual, with either Austin Reaves or Avery Bradley joining him in the backcourt. LeBron James could start at his standard small forward position, while Anthony Davis could be the power forward. Dwight Howard should be the center as usual.

The Lakers are 20-19 at home. Russell Westbrook is averaging seven assists and seven rebounds in his last 10 games. Anthony Davis dropped 23 points and 12 rebounds in his return game.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Anthony Davis dropping 30 points.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Malik Monk | F - Stanley Johnson | C - Dwight Howard.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Los Angeles Denver 0 votes so far