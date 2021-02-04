Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Thursday night sees a Western Conference heavyweight matchup between the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers at the Staples Center.

The defending champions are currently 4-4 at the arena, so the Nuggets will be hoping to take advantage of their inconsistencies after overcoming the in-form Utah Jazz on Sunday.

The Lakers managed their own win over playoff-caliber opposition at the weekend with a narrow 1-point victory in Boston.

After returning home from a 5-2 Eastern Conference road trip, the LA Lakers are set to host 5 teams on home court and will be looking to return to top spot in the West.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Injury Updates

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets teammates vs Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets will be without two of their shooting guards, Jamal Murray (thigh) and PJ Dozier (hamstring). Murray has been dealing with an array of injuries already this season, including pain in his shooting arm. However, he has played on through 19 games and is averaging 18.9 points and 4.4 assists.

Aside from the two guards, only forward Greg Whittington (knee) remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on the 19th of January.

LA Lakers

LA Lakers LeBron James on sideline with coach Vogel

The LA Lakers injury report is a lot more straightforward as, at the time of writing, only Jared Dudley (calf) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (knee) remain absent from the roster.

They have, in fact, been relatively lucky with injuries and COVID-19 concerns so far. Coach Vogel will be hoping this stays the same as he continues to get the Lakers offense firing on all cylinders.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

With Murray unavailable, coach Malone may opt to utilize Facundo Campazzo or Monte Morris on Thursday night. Campazzo had his most efficient night in the league on Sunday, scoring a vital 11 points and 5 assists down the stretch. Without Murray in the side, Jokic will have to step up in a big way as he has been doing all season.

The Joker has been averaging a near triple-double this season with 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists and has had 20 straight double-doubles.

The remainder of the Nuggets frontcourt will likely remain unchanged with starters, Will Barton and Paul Millsap, rotating with Michael Porter Jr and JaMychal Green off the bench.

Check out the top plays from Nikola Jokic's Week 6 performances that earned him Western Conference Player of the Week honours! 👏 pic.twitter.com/rnQf0YXRGu — NBA UK (@NBAUK) February 2, 2021

LA Lakers

Marc Gasol scores a layup for LA Lakers

With no fresh injury concerns to report, the LA Lakers will remain unchanged from the side that snapped their two-game losing streak to overcome the Atlanta Hawks on the road.

Dennis Schroder has led by example on defense and is averaging a steal per game. In the frontcourt, Davis and James combined for 46 points on Monday and will be required for more of the same against the Nuggets, who currently rank 4th in the league on offense.

Fellow new acquisition, Marc Gasol, will remain at the five, rotating with Montrezl Harrell who came off the bench to score 19 points against the Hawks.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G Gary Harris G Facundo Campazzo, F Paul Millsap, F Will Barton, C Nikola Jokic

LA Lakers

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol