Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets in a clash between two teams from the Western Conference, trending in the opposite direction this season.

The Denver Nuggets are sixth in the Western Conference standings, with a record that reads 46 wins and 32 losses as they have won more games on the road than at home this season. Superstar Nikola Jokić continues to put in impressive performances as the reigning MVP continues to be the driving force for the Nuggets and their hopes of going deep into the postseason rests on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are on a free fall as their hopes of making the Play-In tournament continue to slip away from their grasp due to their poor performances this season. The Lakers are coming into this game with a 31-46 record as they continue to hover below the .500 mark for the season. For all their championship aspirations, the Lakers have struggled immensely on the court and are in desperate need of good results.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 3rd; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, April 4th; 1 AM).

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Nuggets in action against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Denver Nuggets have been quite brilliant and look like a formidable unit in the West this season with everything considered. Their defense has been solid and has helped them stay competitive despite losing two of their best players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray to long-term injuries.

Another reason the Nuggets have been so good is Nikola Jokić. The big man is having another stellar season and is the front runner for the MVP trophy. He will be hoping to keep putting in good performances and help the Nuggets continue their surge up the standings and make some serious noise in the postseason this year.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordan, F - Jeff Green, C - Nikola Jokić

LA Lakers Preview

AD back in action against the New Orleans Pelicans

As a team with championship aspirations, the LA Lakers are yet to rack up wins and gain momentum. Head coach Frank Vogel seemingly finds his job on the line. That's because he has struggled to find the right balance between offense and defense with his starting lineup, which features LeBron James as the center.

Anthony Davis' absence from the team due to injuries has also hampered the Lakers' progression this season. The lack of chemistry between Russell Westbrook and King James has also played a huge role in the Lakers' struggles this campaign.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Austin Reeves; F - LeBron James; F - Malik Monk; C - Anthony Davis.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Lakers 31-46 +140 U 230.5 +3.5 Denver Nuggets 46-32 -160 O 230.5 -3.5

Denver and LA are dealing with injuries to their superstars in Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and LeBron James. But the Nuggets will go into this matchup as the favorites because of how poor the Lakers have been all season long and how measured and controlled the Nuggets have looked throughout the year.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić is averaging 26.6 PPG this season. Denver will be without Murray and Porter Jr. The Nuggets have won six of their last 10 games.

Click here to place a bet on Nikola Jokić scoring more than 25 points in this game.

LA Lakers

LeBron James is averaging more than 30 PPG this season. The Lakers are 20-19 at home this season. The Lakers are on a five-game losing streak.

Click here to bet on LeBron James scoring over 30 points in the game.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Match Prediction

The Lakers are coming into this game completely devoid of confidence as their season hangs on by a thread. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have looked solid all season long and will be expected to come to LA and leave with a win to add to the misery of the Lakers.

The Lakers have lost 19 games at home this season. The Lakers have won only 2 of their last 10 games. The Nuggets have won 6 of their last 10 games.

Click here to bet on this game between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Lakers?

You can catch the live action of this game on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on national TV - ABC.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? LA Lakers Denver Nuggets 0 votes so far