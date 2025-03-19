Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 19 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Mervin LR
Modified Mar 19, 2025 10:16 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 19 | 2024-25 NBA Season- Source: Imagn

Conference rivals LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets lock horns in a high-stakes showdown at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The playoff positioning race is on a knife-edge as the regular season nears its final stages, with four games separating the Houston Rockets in second and the Minnesota Timberwolves in seventh.

This will be the fourth and final regular-season matchup between the two teams, with Denver up 2-1 in the series. They won 127-102 in Nov. 23 and 131-126 last week, while the Lakers snagged a 123-100 road win on Feb. 22.

The Lakers have gone off the boil lately, with two wins in their last six games. However, both came at home, against the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs, largely thanks to their new star backcourt of Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic.

Doncic led the way against the Suns with a team-high 33 points, while Reaves contributed 28. In the next game, the duo upped their ante, with Reaves dropping 30 points and Doncic adding 21 in a 125-109 blowout win over a shorthanded Spurs team.

The Lakers will look to avoid any more slips in the remaining games, with the team missing a few key starters, as they chase a top-four seeding.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets come into the game full of confidence after a 114-105 win against the Golden State Warriors. Star duo Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray along with young guard Christian Braun were rested.

In their absence, Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 38 points, while Russell Westbrook, the league's triple-double leader, recorded his 203rd one by tallying 12 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists.

Denver's win came after suffering a season-worst 126-123 defeat against the league's last-placed Washington Wizards.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.19

Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

It's fair to say that the Nuggets aren't heavily affected by injury problems, despite six players being listed on the injury report. Nikola Jokic (elbow/ankle), Jamal Murray (right ankle sprain) and Christian Braun (foot) are listed as questionable, while Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) is probable, but all four are likely to suit up.

DaRon Holmes II and Julian Strawther remain absent, with the latter expected to be out for a longer period with a knee injury.

The Nuggets' starting five will most likely be: Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun.

Point GuardJamal MurrayRussell Westbrook
Shooting GuardChristian BraunJalen Pickett
Small ForwardMichael Porter Jr.Hunter TysonSpencer Jones
Power ForwardAaron GordonPeyton WatsonZeke Nnaji
CenterNikola JokicDeAndre JordanDario Saric
LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

JJ Redick’s Lakers have been unlucky with injuries in recent weeks, with LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee) remaining on the sidelines at this crucial stage of the season.

Center Trey Jemison III is listed as questionable due to illness, while Luka Doncic is probable with an ankle sprain. Additionally, Maxi Kleber is still easing his way back to full fitness as he recovers from a foot injury.

The Lakers' starting lineup could be around Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jordan Goodwin and Jaxson Hayes.

Point GuardLuka DoncicShake MiltonBronny James
Shooting GuardAustin ReavesGabe Vincent
Small ForwardJordan GoodwinJarred Vanderbilt Cam Reddish
Power ForwardDorian Finney-SmithDalton KnechtMarkieff Morris
CenterJaxson HayesChristian Koloko Alex Len

