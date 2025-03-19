Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 19, 2025

The LA Lakers will look for payback as they host the familiar foes Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. Their last skirmish was an absolute humdinger with another Jamal Murray dagger to fend off an LA unit that was without three of its key starters. With Luka Doncic back in the fold, the Purple and Gold will look to build on their two-game winning streak as they trail the third-placed Nuggets.

Player availability takes centerstage ahead of the midweek matchup. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura will miss the game, while the Nuggets starters Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun are listed as questionable. If recent records are to go by, expect some of these names to take on LA with playoff seeding on the line.

The signs have been encouraging for the Lakers. While the wins over the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs were expected of them, they still executed and started their home stretch on a winning note. They came close to dissecting the Nuggets defense in the previous game, making it a close contest. Containing Murray and outplaying Denver in transition points will be key for the Lakers.

This is the third meeting between both the teams with Denver leading in the series so far. LA's chances of locking up a No. 3 seed depend on winning pretty much every game rather than hoping for results to go their way. A win on Wednesday will see them inch closer, while a Denver dub further makes them favorites to cement the spot.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers showdown tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and ALT. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Denver Nuggets +1 o232.5 (-110) -110 LA Lakers -1 u232.5 (-110) -110

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Preview

The Lakers offense will lean on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves again. The Slovenian has been in rich form averaging 31.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.6 assists on 40.8/39.5/79.7 shooting splits in his last seven games. If he takes over games like he usually does, the Lakers will have a potent weapon matching up Murray and Doncic.

The Lakers are 19th in scoring offense averaging 113.0 points per game and 113.0 points per 100 possessions. They are ninth in the league in field goal offense with 47.8% from the field and 16th in three-point offense with 35.8% of their 3s. In return, the Nuggets are placed well above in all three departments — 3rd in scoring offense averaging 121.1 points and 117.4 points per 100 possessions, 1st in FG offense (50.6%), and fourth in 3-point offense (38.2%).

The Nuggets have been a subpar defensive unit, placed 24th in scoring defense allowing 116.7 points per game and 112.6 points per 100 possessions. LA is in the top 10, conceding 111.4 points and 110.3 points per 100 possessions — good enough for ninth-best in the league.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers will be without LeBron James (left groin strain), Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy), and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery) are all ruled out. Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain) is listed as probable and Trey Jemison III (illness) is questionable.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Jordan Goodwin PF Dorian-Finney Smith C Jaxson Hayes

The Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic (right elbow contusion), Jamal Murray (right ankle sprain), and Christian Braun (left foot inflammation) as questionable. DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon) and Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) are out. If the Nuggets rest their key names, they will field the same from their last game against the Warriors.

Position Player PG Russell Westbrook SG Hunter Tyson SF Michael Porter Jr. PF Peyton Watson C Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

For the Lakers, Austin Reaves is -118/-110 on points and rebounds, and Luka Doncic is -120/-120 on points and assists. Nikola Jokic is -118/-108 on points and assists, and Michael Porter Jr. is -106/-114 on points and rebounds.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Prediction

Despite the doubtful participation of some big names, the Nuggets are favorites heading into this contest. The LA Lakers have always been shorthanded or outplayed by Denver in recent times and much depends on Doncic to keep them in the win column. Take the Nuggets to take the series win on Wednesday.

