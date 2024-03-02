Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024 

The Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers resume their rivalry at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday's power-packed slate. The Nuggets have bested the Lakers in every aspect for a brief stretch, winning their last seven games against LeBron James and Co., including the playoffs.

Denver is up 2-0 in their season series this season, and the Lakers will be keen on getting their lick back. LA's improved form over the past month (7-3 in February) could be crucial to their chances of causing an upset.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are on a five-game winning streak and are seemingly unbeatable. Their intensity has visibly been higher against the Lakers, and they will do whatever it takes to avoid having their streak snapped in LA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

ABC will cover the Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers game nationally. Altitidue and Spectrum SportsNet will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch this game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET (5:30 PM PT).

Moneyline: Nuggets -154, Lakers +125

Spread: Nuggets +3 (-110), Lakers +3 (-110)

Total (o/u): Nuggets o232.5 (-110), Lakers u232.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers: Preview

The Nuggets have been the overwhelming favorites to win the Western Conference all year. Nothing's changed in that regard. Denver is 41-19 and third in the standings. It is on a five-game win streak, coming off an impressive win over its 2023 finals opponents, the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets are 12th offensively this season while ninth on defense, which has been the significant highlight. Nikola Jokic is proving critics wrong about his prowess on defense, while the questionable depth has exceeded expectations.

Denver will have to rely on it, with Jamal Murray potentially missing this contest. He's questionable with a right ankle sprain. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could miss the game, too, citing personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the Lakers enter this game 3-2 after the All-Star break, but 7-3 in February. They took time to rediscover their form, but a few LeBron James-inspired wins have given them the momentum ahead of the critical matchup against Denver.

LeBron is nine points away from the 40,000 career points milestone, so he will likely give it his all to ensure it's capped off with a win.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers' offense has surprisingly been their calling card amid this respectable turnaround. In their past 10 games, they are third in the NBA with a 119.8 offensive efficiency.

However, their defense has dropped significantly. The Lakers are 22nd in that aspect, with a 117.2 rating. It's something they must be entirely focused on against Denver to beat the odds.

LeBron and Anthony Davis are questionable and probable respectively for this contest but likely to play. Cam Reddish is also listed as probable and could play. Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent are out.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers: Starting lineups

Nuggets starting lineup

PG - Jamal Murray, SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF - Michael Porter Jr., PF - Aaron Gordon, C - Nikola Jokic

Lakers starting lineup

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - LeBron James, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Anthony Davis

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers: Betting tips

Anthony Davis is favored to go over the point total of 25.5. He's averaging 24.8 ppg on the season and 24.4 ppg in his last 10 games. However, he has passed his total in three of his past five games. He had 40 in his past game, so it would be a solid bet to go over his point total.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic is favored to go under his assists total of 8.5. He's averaged 10.2 apg in his past 10 games, though. It could be a highly profitable bet to go over his assists total for this content.

All eyes will be on LeBron James during Saturday's contest, with the 40,000 points milestone only nine points away. He's favored to score over 27.5 ppg. LeBron has tallied over 28 points in his past four games, so it's ideal to bet on the over for his point total.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers: Prediction

The oddsmakers have predicted Saturday's contest to be a close one. The Denver Nuggets remain the favorites with a -154 money line. The LA Lakers have a homecourt advantage, though. LA also enters this contest with LeBron James in excellent form, while Denver could miss two starters, including Jamal Murray.