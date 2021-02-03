Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - February 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

An in-form Denver Nuggets will take on defending champions, the LA Lakers, in what promises to be a blockbuster NBA fixture on Thursday.

The Denver Nuggets bounced back after their defeat to the San Antonio Spurs when they broke the Utah Jazz’s 11-game unbeaten run over the weekend. They are now well-rested as their NBA matchup against the Detroit Pistons was postponed due to the league's safety and health protocols.

Tonight's game has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/eHHXlHos8C — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 2, 2021

On the other hand, the LA Lakers look solid on both ends of the court and are currently third in the Western Conference, with a 16-6 record.

The only real concern for the Lakers so far has been the lack of shooting from distance, something that is bound to improve as the season progresses.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, February 4th, 10:00 PM ET (Friday, February 5th, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Denver Nuggets Preview

Can the Denver Nuggets take the fight to the LA Lakers?

The Denver Nuggets come into this game after a comfortable 11-point victory over the Utah Jazz but have multiple injury concerns. Both PJ Dozier and Gary Harris have been ruled out for the matchup against the LA Lakers, joining Greg Whittington in the list of injuries.

Meanwhile, their dynamic duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have started the season in stellar form, averaging 18.9 and 26.8 points per game until now.

The Denver Nuggets have also enjoyed some strong performances from the bench, with both Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris chipping in with solid performances.

Key Player – Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is one of the best centers in the NBA and is currently registering career-high numbers. He has featured in all of the 20 games that the Denver Nuggets have played so far, averaging 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

THE JOKER vs GOBERT & the JAZZ today 🔥



47 PTS (ties career-high)

17/26 FG

4/4 3PT

9/10 FT

12 REB

5 AST

2 STL

1 BLK



The win ends Utah's 11-game win streakpic.twitter.com/DLD9KFD2u8 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 31, 2021

The Denver Nuggets are facing one of the strongest sides in the NBA on Thursday and will be looking at the likes of Jokic and Murray to inspire them to victory.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Will Barton, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have had their fair share of bumps on the road but are expected to get better over the course of the season.

Both Anthony Davis and Lebron James are in fine form, while the recent emergence of Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma have given their roster a dominant look.

The LA Lakers are expected to cruise into the playoffs and have more than enough firepower to get their second consecutive title.

They are missing Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets but are the favorites to register another win.

Key Player - LeBron James

Lebron James has looked dominant on both ends of the court in the 2020-21 NBA season and is averaging 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

He looks set to lead the LA Lakers to another serious run for the championship and has enough support to make it happen again.

Lebron James was expected to be rested especially during the regular season but has so far featured in all of the games that the LA Lakers have played.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - LeBron James, F - Anthony Davis, C - Marc Gasol.

Nuggets vs Lakers Match Prediction

Both Anthony Davis and Lebron James will start for the LA Lakers on Thursday

The Denver Nuggets will be looking to make the most of the offensive threats that they possess.

However, considering the LA Lakers' home-court advantage and their recent performances, the defending champions go into this matchup as the firm favorites.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Lakers

The Denver Nuggets-LA Lakers game will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet as well as on ESPNR, KSPN/KWKW-LAL and KKSE-FM (Radio) in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.