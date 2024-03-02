Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers gear up to battle it out in Los Angeles on Saturday, with tipoff set for 8:30 pm E.T. This will be their third encounter of the season, with the Nuggets winning both the previous ones.

The Nuggets (41-19) are third in the Western Conference and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are riding a five-game winning streak after beating the Miami Heat 103-97 on Thursday. Michael Porter Jr led the charge for the Nuggets with a double-double, registering 30 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Lakers (33-28) are 10th in the Western Conference, winning seven of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Washington Wizards 134-131 in overtime on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Davis led the Lakers' winning effort with 40 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates

Denver Nuggets injuries for March 2

The Nuggets have four names on their injury report: Vlatko Cancar (Knee) and Braxton Key (Personal) are listed as out. Jamal Murray (Ankle) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Personal) are questionable, and their participation will be a game-time decision.

LA Lakers injuries for March 2

The LA Lakers have seven names on their injury report: Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Cam Reddish (Ankle) are listed as probable, while LeBron James (Ankle) is listed as questionable; their involvement will be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Colin Castleton (wrist), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Christian Wood (knee) are listed as out.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray* Reggie Jackson Colin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope* Christian Braun Justin Holiday SF Michael Porter Jr Justin Holiday Julian Strawther PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Michael Porter Jr C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

LA Lakers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Austin Reaves SG Austin Reaves Max Christie Cam Reddish* SF LeBron James* Cam Reddish* Taurean Prince PF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince LeBron James* C Anthony Davis* Jaxson Hayes Rui Hachimura

(*) questionable

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Key Matchups

The Nuggets vs Lakers matchup is expected to have high-caliber performances on both sides.

The defending champions are having a great season and are largely healthy. The Lakers, meanwhile, have found their winning momentum after a slow start and are fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis are expected to guard each other. Both centers have been dominant in the season and are expected to put up a worthy battle.

Jokic is having another MVP-level season, nearly averaging a triple-double with 25.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. He's shooting 58% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Similarly, Anthony Davis is also having an impressive season, averaging 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks per game, shooting 55.9% from the field. The nine-time NBA All-Star is coming off a 40-point performance against the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Jamal Murray vs D'Angelo Russell is also expected to be an intense battle. Both point guards are explosive and nifty with their scoring and playmaking. Moreover, this matchup may also feature LeBron James breaking the 40k points benchmark, as he needs just nine more points.