Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3 (April 25)

The LA Lakers will hope that homecourt advantage and fan support will help them notch up a win at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (Apr. 25). The first-round 2024 NBA Playoffs skirmish against the Denver Nuggets hasn't gone their way so far with the defending champions up 2-0.

The Lakers were impressive in Game 2 but went down 101-99 after Jamal Murray's buzzer-beater brilliance. LA is a cinch to win at home with the odds in their favor, especially after making it hard for Denver in the last game. Anthony Davis is desperate to prove a point for DPOY, while LeBron James has been a force in his 21st season in the league.

Ahead of the marquee Game 3 matchup between both teams, here's a quick look at the top 10 player props available.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Top 10 player props for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3

#10 Aaron Gordon to have over 13.5 points (-112)

Forward Aaron Gordon has been the ideal foil for Nikola Jokic with his two-way play. He has averaged 13 points across both games and is expected to hit that number again on Thursday.

#9 Jamal Murray to have under 23.5 points (-104)

Despite his game-winner, Jamal Murray had a quiet night by his standards. The guard had 22 points and 10 assists in Game 2 and is slated to be under 23.5 points in the upcoming matchup.

#8 Nikola Jokic with more than 13.5 rebounds (-105)

Nikola Jokic has been a dominant rebounding presence for the Nuggets and is expected to continue his good showing with more than 13.5 boards against LA. He had 12 rebounds in Game 1 and 20 in the second.

#7 Jamal Murray to have over 6.5 assists (-132)

Jamal Murray's playmaking has been less talked about in the playoff games so far, and the guard has been calling the right shots for Denver. He is expected to dish out over six dimes in Game 3.

#6 Nikola Jokic is the favorite to have a TD3 (-238)

A double-double in Game 1 and a TD3 in Game 2 makes Nikola Jokic to have his second TD3 in three games. He's also the only Nuggets player favored to go double-digits in points, rebounds and assists.

#5 Anthony Davis to have a double-double (-588)

Anthony Davis is marked with a 'yes' to have a double-double in Game 3 after his strong showing in the first two games. The Lakers big had two double-doubles in as many games.

#4 Austin Reaves to have over 3.5 assists (-167)

Austin Reaves has been more on the offensive than generating looks for the shooters. In the upcoming clash, he is favored to have over three assists. He had five assists overall in the last two games.

#3 Anthony Davis to have over 25.5 points (-105)

Anthony Davis has had two 30+ point performances in both Games 1 and 2. The center is expected to continue his dominant two-way play and have another 25+ point game for the Lakers.

#2 LeBron James will have over 25.5 points (-111)

At one point in the second half, LeBron James had 12 points before he drilled a couple of 3s and then took over the scoring in the final stretch. 'The King' is a favorite to lead the Lakers with another 25+ point outing on Thursday.

#1 LeBron James to have a double-double (-128)

The veteran forward has been making astute plays for his shooters and is primed for another double-double. He's listed at -128 to have another double-double outing for LA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback