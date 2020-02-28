Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 28th February 2020

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

SHARE

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

Match details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date and time: Friday, 28 February 2020, 10:30 pm E.T.

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Last game results

Denver Nuggets (40-18): 115-98 win against the Detroit Pistons (25 February 2020)

Los Angeles Clippers (39-19): 102-92 win against the Phoenix Suns (26 February 2020)

Denver Nuggets preview

The Denver Nuggets have again played consistently good basketball this season. They have a great defensive team and they make it tough for their opponents to score.

The Nuggets have a 40-18 record and are the second best team in the Western Conference. They are also great in sharing the workload, and feature among the top 5 in the NBA in assists per game.

Key player - Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic has become one of the front runners for the NBA MVP award despite a very slow start to the season. He is also the best passing big man in the league.

Advertisement

Jokic is averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists per game on 53% shooting from the floor. He will be looking to have a big game against the Clippers.

Nuggets predicted lineup

Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Los Angeles Clippers preview

The Los Angeles Clippers have a great team to stay the least. They have struggled a bit because of injuries, but have by and large played very good basketball.

The Clippers have a 39-19 record and are the 3rd best team in the Western Conference. They won their last match easily against the Phoenix Suns.

Key player - Kawhi Leonard

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been playing at the top of his game over the past couple of months. He has been consistently scoring 30+ points per game and has even entered the MVP conversation.

Leonard is averaging 27.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Clippers. He has also been great on the defensive end of the floor.

Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Nuggets vs Clippers Match Prediction

Nuggets vs Clippers promises to be an intriguing encounter. The Nuggets were the second best team in the West last season and have the second best record again this season. The Clippers on their part have a very good team and are just a game behind the Nuggets.

I predict the Nuggets to win in a tight match against the Clippers.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Clippers?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on Altitude, FOX Sports West, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.