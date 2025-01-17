Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 17, 2025

The Denver Nuggets versus Miami Heat matchup is one of nine NBA games scheduled on Friday. The Nuggets (24-16) are currently in the no. 4 spot in the Western Conference, while the Heat (20-19) are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Nuggets and Heat have played each other 75 times in the regular season. The head-to-head matchup of these two teams has been a close fight, as the Nuggets have won 41 times and the Heat have secured the victory 34 times.

Friday's game will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Back on Nov. 8, the Nuggets defeated the Heat 135-122 at Ball Arena.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Nuggets versus Heat game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The game will be broadcast on ALT, KTVD and FDSS. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+100) vs Heat (-120)

Spread: Nuggets (+1.5) vs Heat (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o226) vs Heat -110 (u226)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat preview

Recently, the Nuggets pulled off a four-game winning streak that included wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Dallas Mavericks (twice). Their streak, however, came to an end at the hands of the Houston Rockets, who dealt them a 128-108 home loss on Wednesday.

With Nikola Jokic sitting out due to an elbow injury sustained during warmups, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun scored 22 apiece in the losing effort against Houston.

The Heat, meanwhile, are trying to arrest a two-game skid after back-to-back losses to the two Los Angeles-based teams. They absorbed a 109-98 defeat to the Clippers on Monday, followed by a 117-108 letdown inflicted by the Lakers on Wednesday. In the Lakers game (which, incidentally, was the last of the seven games included in Jimmy Butler's suspension), Tyler Herro went off for 34 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat betting props

Jokic's point total is set at 26.5, which is significantly below his season average of 30.6 points per game. Jokic, who is listed as questionable for this game, may encounter a setback in his scoring production because of his lingering injury.

Bam Adebayo's point total is set at 15.5, which is slightly below his season average of 15.9 points a night. This projection could be due to Adebayo's subpar 10-point performance against the Lakers.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat prediction

The Heat are slightly favored to win this home game against the Nuggets. Jimmy Butler is no longer listed on the Heat's injury report, and his comeback could spell the difference in a tight contest against Denver.

