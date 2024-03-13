Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13, 2024

The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, in Miami this Wednesday with the game starting at 7;30 p.m. ET. This match will be their final face-off this season following the Nugget's previous win of 103-97 against the Heat on March 1.

Currently holding a 45-20 record, the Nuggets are positioned as the second-best team in the Western Conference. They are coming off a home victory of 125 119 against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, where Nikola Jokic showcased a triple-double performance with 35 points 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

On the side, the Miami Heat, with a record of 35 29, are aiming for a comeback after their defeat of 110-108 against the Washington Wizards at home last Sunday. Jimmy Butler led their scoring efforts in that game with a contribution of 23 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Heat and the Nuggets will be nationally televised on ESPN with local broadcasts available on Bally Sports Suns and Altitude for home and away coverages.

The game will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week worth's of free trial.

Spread: Nuggets -4.5 vs. Heat +5

Moneyline: Nuggets -190 vs. Heat +170

Total over and under: Nuggets O 215 vs. Heat U 215

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat preview

In this match the Denver Nuggets are starting a four game road journey. The team has been on a winning streak lately, securing victories in nine out of their 10 games, thanks to their strong defense.

When playing away from home recently Denver has won three out of five games and covered the spread in three.

Notable performances include a triumph over the Warriors. The Nuggets have demonstrated their strength by scoring 124 points in three of their past five matches.

Throughout this season, they have averaged 115 points per game, placing them in the middle of the league rankings. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 110.7 points per game, ranking them seventh overall.

The Miami Heat are aiming to secure the leading position in the Southeast Division, currently falling behind the Magic by 1.5 games. Miami has shown inconsistent performance trends this season. Currently, they are going through a patch, having lost three games in a row, including a loss on the road, against the Thunder Friday.

In the five games played at home, Miami has won three and lost two, managing to beat the Jazz and Pistons while covering the spread twice. Despite scoring an average of 110.5 points per game this season, which puts them 28th in rankings across the league, Miami has shown strength in their play.

They have held their opponents to 114 points or less in four of their five games demonstrating their defensive capabilities. Currently, Miami is keeping opposing teams to an average of 109.9 points per game, placing them fifth defensively in the league.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat starting lineup and rotations

The Denver Nuggets will start Jamal Murray at PG, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at SG, Michael Porter Jr. at SF, Aaron Gordon at PF and Nikola Jokic at center.

The Heat with start Terry Rozier at PG, Duncan Robinson at SG, Jimmy Butler at SF, Nikola Jovic at PF and Bam Adebayo at center.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have played the most minutes in their last three outings at 37.7 and 36.3, respectively. Zeke Nnaji subbed in for Jokic at the start of second and fourth quarters and Christian Braun for Murray at mid-period of the first quarter and the end of the third.

Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier have played the most minutes in the previous three outings at 37.0 and 35.7 respectively.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat betting tips

Jimmy Butler has averaged 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 21.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark.

Nikola Jokic has averaged 26.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5 and is favored to go under with a projection of 23.5.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat predictions

The Nuggets are favored to win despite playing on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -4.5 point spread and -190 on the moneyline.

While the Heat are expected to go under the point total mark at 215, the Nuggets with their elite offense are favored to go over the mark.