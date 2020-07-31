Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - 1st August 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Date and Time: Saturday, 1st August, 11 AM MDT ( 10:30 PM IST)

Venue: The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL

The match between the two teams will hold a lot of value considering both of them are darkhorses for the NBA championship. The Miami Heat are fourth in the eastern conference while the Denver Nuggets sit at the third spot in the highly competitive western conference.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Coach Mike Malone likes to have a deep squad at his disposal at all times during an NBA season. That strategy has paid off has the Denver Nuggets are only behind the LA giants Lakers and Clippers in the western conference standings. Star centre Nikola Jokic has been phenomenal once again. Canadian point guard Jamal Murray has also played an important role after his contract extension last summer. The emergence of young forward Michael Porter Jr. has also helped Denver Nuggets overcome their opponents in the NBA regular season.

Key Player- Nikola Jokic

The prolific centre from Serbia has averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists this season. He featured in his second NBA All-star game this season and played a major role in the Denver Nuggets being third in the conference. Against Miami Heat, Jokic will be matching up against young centre Bam Adebayo. He will be a dual threat against the stingy Miami defence because of his court vision and scoring ability in the paint.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat has surprised NBA fans and rivals alike these season. They have emerged as a genuine contender from the eastern conference this season. Miami Heat have worked quite well as a team this year, with young centre Bam Adebayo in the contention for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. Jimmy Butler has led young stars like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn really well. Credit should also go to coach Erik Spoelstra, who has done a fantastic job of improving the players.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

Key Player- Jimmy Butler

It's safe to say that the NBA fraternity was shocked when Jimmy Butler chose to sign with Miami Heat last season. However, the decision has turned out to be a brilliant one as Butler has made a huge difference since coming in. He has averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists per game and is slated to feature in the All-NBA team. Erik Spoelstra will be counting on him to take advantage of the shaky Denver Nuggets perimeter defense and distribute the ball to Miami Heat's sharp shooters.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Jimmy Butler, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Meyers Leonard

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat match prediction

The Denver Nuggets have a deep bench which has pulled them out of trouble a couple of times. Nikola Jokic will take over the game with his ball handling and passing skills and has an able partner in Jamal Murray. Miami Heat on the other hand will rely on Jimmy Butler and sharp shooter Duncan Robinson for scoring.However, it will be difficult for Miami Heat to win if their 3 point shooters go cold from behind the arc. It should be a close match between two top teams, but the Denver Nuggets should come out on top.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat?

Local broadcast of the game will be available on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest and FOX Sports Southwest. The game will be available in the US on ESPN. Fans in India can catch the tie on Sony Six. You can also live stream the game through NBA League Pass.

