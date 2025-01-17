Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Jan. 17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat lock horns in a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals on Friday night at the Kaseya Center. This game will garner plenty of attention before the ball tips off with all eyes on the Heat and Jimmy Butler situation. The six-time All-Star is in contention to return, and it seems likely that he will suit up for this game after a seven-game suspension.

The Heat is 20-19 entering this matchup, returning home after a six-game west coast trip, where they went 3-3, losing to the Kings, Lakers and Clippers. They are coming off consecutive losses against the LA teams. It sets up the stage for Butler's comeback, who can shut all the outside noise and lead the team to a win over the in-form Nuggets.

Denver will also have eyes on it pre-game, with center Nikola Jokic iffy to play. The three-time reigning MVP missed the team's previous outing with a right elbow sprain. He was a late scratch for that matchup. The Nuggets enter this game with a 4-1 run in their past five outings but suffered a 128-108 loss against the Rockets sans Jokic.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Injury Report for Jan. 17

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have a lengthy injury report with five injured players. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are questionable. Jokic has a right elbow sprain, and Gordon is managing a right calf injury. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray is probable, citing left knee inflammation.

DaRon Holmes II and Vlatko Cancar are out recovering from surgeries. Holmes injured his right Achilles tendon in the Summer League, and Cancar had a left knee injury.

Miami Heat injury report

The Heat are without Josh Richardson and Dru Smith. Richardson is out, citing a right heel inflammation, and Smith is recovering from a left Achilles surgery.

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Jan. 17

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets could start Jamal Murray and Christian Braun in the backcourt with Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic as the frontcourt trio. DeAndre Jordan could start if Jokic is ruled out.

PG Jamal Murray Jalen Pickett Trey Alexander SG Christian Braun Julian Strawther SF Russell Westbrook Peyton Watson Hunter Tyson PF Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Dario Saric C Nikola Jokic* DeAndre Jordan Zeke Naju

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

The Heat could start Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier in the backcourt with Jimmy Butler at small forward, Haywood Highsmith at the four and Bam Adebayo at center. If Butler comes off the bench, the Heat could start Jaime Jaquez Jr. over him.

PG Tyler Herro Alec Burks Josh Christopher SG Terry Rozier Duncan Robinson Pelle Larson SF Jimmy Butler Jaime Jaquez Jr. PF Haywood Highsmith Nikola Jovic C Bam Adebayo Kel'el Ware Kevin Love

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.