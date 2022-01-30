Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic will take on the reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second time this season. The first encounter between these ended in an 11-point victory by the Bucks.

The Nuggets are entering this game on a four-game win streak that included a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Nikola Jokic is putting up another MVP-caliber season and is leading the race, according to most publications. The team once struggled to stay above .500 but is now holding a 27-21 record as the sixth seed in the West.

The Bucks, meanwhile, have also won four of their last five games. They are fifth in the East right now and are steadily climbing the ladder again. Giannis Antetokounmpo is another strong candidate for this season's MVP award. If he keeps up his performances, he can win his third MVP and second DPOY award before turning 30 years old.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Vlatko Cancar continue to be sidelined as they rehabilitate from their respective long-term injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Fracture - Surgery Will Barton Probable Non-COVID Illness DeMarcus Cousins Probable Right Foot Sprain

Additionally, Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins are both listed as probable for the game due to illness and a sprained foot, respectively.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of Milwaukee

The Bucks continue to be without the services of Brook Lopez as he recovers from back surgery. Rodney Hood is listed as probable due to right Achilles soreness and George Hill is doubtful to play due to a sore neck.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery George Hill Doubtful Neck Soreness Rodney Hood Probable Right Achilles Soreness

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets will likely deploy the lineup that they have been using for the past few games. Nikola Jokic is the bonafide center with Aaron Gordon as the power forward and Jeff Green will fill the final frontcourt position. Monte Morris will start as point guard and Austin Rivers will play an off-guard role until Will Barton is cleared to return. Bryn Forbes, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji will get major minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks should deploy their ideal lineup from this season. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen should form the backcourt with Holiday at the point. Giannis Antetokounmpo will retain his standard power forward position while Khris Middleton plays his usual small forward role. Bobby Portis should continue filling in as the center until Lopez can play. Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo get the most minutes in the second unit.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Zeke Nnaji | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

