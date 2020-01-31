Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 31st January 2020

Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets should be an enticing contest

Match details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Friday, 31 January 2020, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Last game result

Denver Nuggets (32-15): 96-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (28 Jan, Tuesday)

Milwaukee Nuggets (41-6): 151-131 win against the Washington Wizards (28 Jan, Tuesday)

Denver Nuggets preview

The Denver Nuggets are exceeding expectations once again this season. Despite an early playoff second-round loss in the playoffs last season, they have come back even stronger this term. Only 4.5 games behind the LA Lakers for the top spot in the west, Nuggets are a team to keep a close eye on in the future. They have a good, young core and an MVP caliber player in Nikola Jokic. And they are the only top team the Bucks have failed to register a win against this season.

Key player – Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been a consistent rock for the Denver Nuggets

The 7 foot gentle giant with the handles of a point guard has been in imperious form of late. With an excellent all-round game, there are very few players better when in full flow. He’s been averaging 19.8 points this season while grabbing 10 rebounds and dropping nearly 7 dimes a game while also shooting above 50% from the field.

Nuggets predicted lineup:

Monte Morris, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Jerami Grant, Nikola Jokic

Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Bucks are the best team in the league and their record does not suggest otherwise. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. have been annihilating the league so far this term. They have one of the best home records and will be looking to extend that record.

The team is filled with quality shooters and a stern defense, a combo that will always prove to be difficult to beat. The NBA Championship will be the ultimate goal for them and the way they are playing very few can stop them from achieving their target.

Key player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak is once again leading the MVP race

The reigning MVP has been up to his old self again. In fact, he’s improved from his MVP season. The Greek Freak is averaging 30 points, 5.6 assists and grabbing nearly 13 rebounds so far this campaign while shooting nearly 56% from the field and 32% from the three-point range. He’s also shooting two more threes this season and if that improvement continues then the league should be very worried.

Bucks predicted lineup:

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Nuggets vs Bucks match predictions

Denver’s away record so far has been decent, but the Bucks' home record has been imperious so far this campaign. While the Nuggets are the only big team the Bucks are yet to beat, Giannis and co. head into this contest as the favorites to get the job done.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Bucks

The game will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Wisconsin, Altitude Sports, and NBA TV Canada. You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.