Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 27, 2025 

The Denver Nuggets get their first look at the retooled Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Denver, alternating wins and losses with its host over the last three years, looks to open the season series with a win. Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are listed as probable, but both are expected to suit up for the visiting team.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Bucks hope to defend their home court and bounce back with a win after a closely fought 100-97 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Bobby Portis will not play due to suspension, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up despite a probable status.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction, Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will host the Nuggets-Bucks showdown. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-150) vs Bucks (+125)

Odds: Nuggets (-2.5) vs. Bucks (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o240.0 -110) vs. Bucks (u240.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Denver Nuggets offense, which stumbled in their 123-100 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday, got back on track two nights later. Behind a balanced attack, they dominated the Indiana Pacers before cruising to a 125-116 win.

Denver will again lean on their offensive juggernaut, ranked second in the NBA, to try and beat the Bucks. Mike Malone’s group could also benefit from taking care of the ball better, which will only make its offense deadlier.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks will lean on their defense, 10th in defensive rating this month, to slow down their visitors. The Bucks also need somebody else to step up to support the Antetokounmpo-Lillard tandem. Bobby Portis is out, so Doc Rivers has to coax more out of Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

Ad

Bucks

PG: Damian Lillard | SF: Taurean Prince | PF: Kyle Kuzma | PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo | C: Brook Lopez

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Opposing teams have been sending double and triple teams against Nikola Jokic after starting red-hot in February. Teams have forced him to be more of a playmaker than a scorer. Over his last two games, he is averaging 15.0 points per contest.

The Bucks could continue that trend by trying to slow down the three-time and reigning MVP. Jokic could fail to top his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Damian Lillard has had his stroke from deep on point over the last five games. He is averaging 4.5 3-pointers during that stretch. Against the Nuggets’ middle-of-the-pack perimeter defense, Dame Time could top his 3.5 (O/U) triples made.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Nuggets are 9-1 in February behind a sizzling offense. Still, the Bucks are at home and raring to bounce back after the bitter loss to the Rockets. Milwaukee could draw first blood in the season series against Denver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback