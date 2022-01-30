Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo will go head-to-head on Sunday. The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks will square off in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at Fiserv Forum.

The Nuggets are in terrific form, having won their last four games in a row. They defeated the Pelicans 116-105 in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the defending champions Bucks have recorded four wins in their last five games. They are coming off a 123-108 victory over the Knicks.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 30th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, January 31s; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets

The Denver Nuggets have found it difficult to play well consistently because of their injury problems. Nevertheless, they are starting to adapt well to this adversity and have recorded their joint-longest winning streak (four games) of the season heading into their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nikola Jokic has continued to be the difference-maker on a nightly basis. The Serbian big recorded his sixth triple-double of the month in the Nuggets' win over the Pelicans. Denver's collective effort and efficient shooting as a team proved to be crucial in that game.

They made 50% of their shots from the field and missed only three of their 25 free throws. Six players recorded double-digit scores to round off a brilliant team effort for Michael Malone's side.

The Denver Nuggets will need their role players to contribute efficiently again. That will impact the eventual scheme of things against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been vital in helping the Nuggets stay out of the play-in tournament seeding, despite the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The reigning NBA MVP is averaging 27.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game in January. His form will be crucial in helping the Nuggets claim a surprise win against the Milwaukee Bucks and extend their winning run to five games.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Nikola Jokic over his last 6 games:



29 PTS - 13 REB - 10 AST

26 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST

28 PTS - 21 REB - 9 AST

34 PTS - 9 REB - 8 AST

26 PTS - 11 REB - 12 AST

49 PTS - 14 REB - 10 AST Nikola Jokic over his last 6 games: 29 PTS - 13 REB - 10 AST26 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST28 PTS - 21 REB - 9 AST34 PTS - 9 REB - 8 AST26 PTS - 11 REB - 12 AST49 PTS - 14 REB - 10 AST https://t.co/kAspQhfh8q

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Will Barton; F - Aaron Gordon; F - Jeff Green; C - Nikola Jokic.

Check this out - Barstool: 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks did not take too long to bounce back from their loss against the Cavs as they defeated the Knicks in emphatic style in the following game. The Bucks took charge with a nine-point lead in the first quarter and never allowed the Knicks to go ahead.

Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 38 points and 13 rebounds on 12 of 19 shooting. Khris Middleton (20 points) and Jrue Holiday (24 points) also managed to record decent scoring nights to help the Bucks prevail. Milwaukee stayed aggressive all game that helped them make a whopping 31 trips to the free-throw line.

The Milwaukee Bucks converted 46% of their shots and 14 triples on the night and will need to do more of the same against the Denver Nuggets to improve their chances of winning this contest.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Nuggets-Bucks game is likely to receive plenty of attention as reigning league MVP and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokoumpo are set to go toe-to-toe against each other. Both players have been important to their respective team's success. They rank among the top three players in the league in PER, which is a great example of that.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis comes alive in the nighttime.



38 PTS | 13 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL Giannis comes alive in the nighttime. 38 PTS | 13 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL https://t.co/Ck7PAPXEuD

Antetokounmpo's main challenge would be on the defensive end. He is the Bucks' best option to limit Jokic's threat as much as possible. If he does that, Milwaukee's odds of winning this match will only get better.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Bobby Portis.

Nuggets vs Bucks Match Prediction

Considering the kind of positive recent form the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks have been in, it seems like their matchup will likely be a close encounter. The defending champions have an excellent track record at home (18-8), though, so this factor favors their chances of winning this game more.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Bucks

Altitude (Denver) and Bally Sports Wisconsin (Milwaukee) will televise the game between the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks locally. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check this out - Barstool: 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Edited by Arnav