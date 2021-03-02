Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - March 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two MVP candidates collide as the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks face off for the second time this season. Both Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monstrous outing last time around with the latter's side eking out a win.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 2nd, 9 PM ET (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets bounced back from their gaffe against the Washington Wizards with two resounding wins over OKC Thunder and the Chicago Bulls. They're still three games behind the top four seeds and need to finish the first half of the season on a high. But playing a third consecutive road game on the second night of a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks isn't too convenient.

Still dreaming about Nikola's 17-point fourth quarter from last night... 🤩#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/og0mUfRrDJ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 2, 2021

The Denver Nuggets were able to field only nine players against the Bulls and that's likely to be the case against Milwaukee as well. Gary Harris, JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap are all expected to remain sidelined until the All-Star break while Facundo Campazzo is sidelined due to contact tracing. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic will have an extended load on Tuesday as a result.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

With Denver Nuggets missing so many players, Nikola Jokic will get the bulk of the attention from Milwaukee Bucks' defenders. The Joker can use his impeccable passing range to find the open man when double-teamed. Jamal Murray is in good touch and the Nuggets' chances will improve if Jokic can mesh well with him. The Serbian managed 35 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the previous outing between the two teams.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Monte Morris, F Will Barton, F Michael Porter Jr., C Nikola Jokic

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks' fixture against the Denver Nuggets is the sixth out of a seven-game stretch against Western Conference opponents. The Bucks have won each of the previous five, including a statement win against the LA Clippers in their most recent matchup. Mike Budenholzer's men have responded well after a five-game losing streak and with Jrue Holiday back in the lineup, expect them to be more dominant.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the second-best net rating in the league this season and much of their good work has come from their big three. Giannis Antetokounmpo is easily the Bucks' talisman but Khris Middleton is arguably their best shooter. He's almost averaging a 50-40-90 clip this season and had 29 points in the last game against Denver.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent performances have catapulted him into the MVP conversation again. Giannis has averaged 35.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the last five games for the Milwaukee Bucks while shooting at a respectable 77.8% from the charity stripe. The Greek Freak scored a team-high 30 points in the last game against the Denver Nuggets and his form suggests that he's likely to replicate this performance on Tuesday.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Anteokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Nuggets vs Bucks Match Prediction

All things on paper point towards a Milwaukee Bucks win. The Denver Nuggets are tired and shorthanded while the Bucks finally have a full-strength roster and are slowly getting back to their best. Even if Murray and Jokic combine for outstanding performances, Mike Budenholzer's unit has enough firepower to nullify their output. Expect Giannis and co. to reign supreme in this tie.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Bucks?

Local telecast of this game will be available on Altitude Sports and FOX Sports Wisconsin. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

