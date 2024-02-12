Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 12 | 2023-24 season

The Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks matchup on Monday night is part of the huge 10-game NBA slate for basketball fans. This is the second and last game between these teams from different conferences, with the Nuggets owning the recent victory over the Bucks.

Defending champions Denver Nuggets are fourth in the NBA Western Conference with a record of 36-17. Their three-game winning streak was snapped by the Sacramento Kings in Friday's blowout loss, 106-135.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks, in contrast, come from a dominating 36-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. That win ended their three-game losing skid and improved their record to 34-19.

Injuries for Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Denver Nuggets injuries for Feb. 12

The Denver Nuggets have three players on their IR list. Starters Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are game-time decisions and will be evaluated by the team doctors before fielding them against the Bucks. Porter has a better chance of playing compared to Caldwell-Pope. Vlatko Cancar is ruled out and has no timetable to return from his knee injury.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Feb. 12

For the Milwaukee Bucks, their two top players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, are on their injury list, and their availability will be determined come game time. Both players could play in their most recent game against the Charlotte Hornets and logged 52 minutes. Starter Khris Middleton is not expected to suit up as he has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineups and depth chart

Denver Nuggets predicted lineups and depth chart for Feb. 12

Following the injuries of Michael Porter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, here is the worst-case depth chart of the Denver Nuggets in case both starters are ruled out by the team doctors at the last minute.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie SG Justin Holiday Christian Braun *Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Peyton Watson Julian Strawther *Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon Braxton Key Hunter Tyson C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Zeke Nnaji

Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineups and depth chart for Feb. 12

There is a good probability that both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Nuggets. Below is the worst-case scenario if both NBA All-Stars are not made available to play by the team doctors.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Patrick Beverley TyTy Washington Jr. *Damian Lillard SG Malik Beasley AJ Green Marjon Beauchamp SF Jae Crowder Andre Jackson Jr. *Khris Middleton PF Bobby Portis Pat Connaughton *Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Thanasis Anteokounmpo

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks showdown will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday. The tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and the game will be shown live on television through the Bally Sports WI and Altitude networks.

NBA League Pass and FuboTV subscriptions are options for those who want to watch the matchup through an online livestream.

