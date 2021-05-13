Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets are looking to sweep their season series with the Minnesota Timberwolves when they visit Target Center on Thursday. The Nuggets had won the previous two games against the Timberwolves this season.

The Denver Nuggets have an opportunity to move up in the standings in their final three games of the season as they are only one game behind the LA Clippers for the No. 3 seed.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, are hoping that the success they’ve had these last few weeks will carry over to next season. They also have three games left in their season, and all of them will be played at home.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, May 13th, 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, May 14th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have won just two of their previous five games but cannot afford to lose any of their remaining three fixtures if they want to secure the No. 3 seed.

Losses to the LA Lakers, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets broke their stride, but a 117-112 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday helped them regain some of their confidence.

The Nuggets will be on the road in every one of the final three games, including the Minnesota Timberwolves match, which will determine their final record and postseason opponent.

Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. have been nightmares for opponents since Jamal Murray went down with a season-ending injury last month. The individual battles that the duo will have against the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards will be fun to watch.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been as consistent as any player in the league and hasn’t missed a game for the Denver Nuggets all season. In his last eight games, he scored at least 30 points five times and shot 54.2 percent from the field.

His case to win the Maurice Podoloff Trophy is arguably stronger than any of the other candidates for the MVP Award.

A strong finish in these final few games for the Denver Nuggets should cement his case.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo l Shooting Guard - PJ Dozier l Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward - Aaron Gordon l Center - Nikola Jokic

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a bright future ahead of them, even if the immediate one doesn’t involve going to the playoffs. Their 22-47 record is one of the worst in the league, but it doesn’t show the growth they’ve had the past few weeks. The Timberwolves have won six of their last nine games, with 10 of their 22 wins coming over the last month.

Among the 30 teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been the No. 4 defensive rating (108.5) in the NBA since April 24. They have also improved at the other end, ranking 12th in the league since then with a 114.5 offensive rating.

The Denver Nuggets cannot take these Minnesota Timberwolves for granted.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards continues to strengthen his bid for the NBA’s 2020-21 Rookie of the Year Award. He is averaging 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on the season.

Over the last nine games, he’s put up 23.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists a night. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the field during that stretch.

Instead of hitting the rookie wall, Edwards has gotten stronger and more determined than ever. The Denver Nuggets will likely put Michael Porter Jr. against him.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio l Shooting Guard - D’Angelo Russell l Small Forward - Anthony Edwards l Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have beaten the Utah Jazz twice and the Golden State Warriors once over the last few weeks. They are currently on a two-game winning streak with blowout wins against the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

This is normally a game that the Denver Nuggets should win easily, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to make it tough for them. Nevertheless, expect the Nuggets to win the match, with Jokic playing a big game.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be televised locally by Altitude Sports and Bally Sports North. International audiences can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.

