Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Preview - May 10, 2024 | Game 3, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets, which opened their series with back-to-back losses at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves, hope to break through in Game 3 on Friday. Nikola Jokic and Co. will have to solve the home team’s defense to have a chance of winning. The Nuggets were clobbered 106-80 on Monday despite Rudy Gobert, the newly-named Defensive Player of the Year, being out for the birth of his child.

The Timberwolves had a ready answer to everything the Nuggets threw at them in the first two games. As dominant as they have been, they can’t afford to get complacent. Minnesota has to expect the defending champs to come out with a must-win mentality.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Target Center will host the latest showdown between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. ESPN will air the game as it happens but basketball fans can still stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+155) vs. Timberwolves (-185)

Spread: Nuggets (+4.5) vs. Timberwolves (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o205.5 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u205.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone threw fits on the sidelines while Jamal Murray tossed a heat pack on the court. Neither desperate move helped them avoid the whipping the Timberwolves handed out to them.

At this point, the Nuggets have to be wondering what they can do to get some rhythm against Minnesota’s unforgiving defensive clamp. Murray and Jokic simply have to be better. If both are again shackled, the Mile High City team could be defending champs for only so long.

Rudy Gobert is coming back to anchor the Minnesota Timberwolves' menacing defense again. Although the hosts have a 2-0 series lead, it's an advantage that is far from insurmountable. Making it three straight wins will be something else, though, as they will force the Nuggets into a record-breaking performance to survive.

The Timberwolves can't give the visitors some hope it could eventually bite them.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

PF - Aaron Gordon, SF - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic, PG - Jamal Murray and SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will again open the game for the Denver Nuggets.

Justin Holiday has been asked to help defend Anthony Edwards in the first two games, a trend that will likely continue in Game 3. He or Peyton Watson could be the first to come in to shadow “Ant-Man.”

PF - Jaden McDaniels, C - Rudy Gobert, C - Karl-Anthony Towns, SG - Anthony Edwards and PG - Mike Conley will line up to start for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Naz Reid, the newly-minted Sixth Man of the Year winner, will take out Gobert or Towns and take his place with the starters. Nickeil Alexander-Walker could also given the green light to come in early to make life difficult for Murray.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Anthony Edwards has a 27.5 over/under points prop. “Ant-Man” is averaging 35.0 points in the series against the Nuggets and could have another big night in front of Timberwolves fans. He could blast through his points prop on Friday.

Nikola Jokic gets a 28.5 over/under points prop in Game 3. “The Joker” is putting up 24.0 points in two games against Minnesota. He has had trouble solving the Timberwolves scheme against him. With Gobert back on the roster, the Serbian might not top his points prop.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Denver Nuggets can’t be embarrassed again the way they were in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As proud defending champs, they are likely to play better even if they are on the road.

The Timberwolves, however, have too much momentum on their side and their defense has been eye-opening. In front of what will unquestionably be a loud home court, they are likely taking a 3-0 lead but allow the Nuggets to cover the +4.5 spread.