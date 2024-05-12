Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Preview - May 12, 2024 | Game 4, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Final series on Sunday in Minnesota. The tipoff for the game is set for 8:00 p.m. E.T.

The Timberwolves are up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series and have won the home-court advantage from the Nuggets. The reigning champions bounced back in the series with a win in Game 3 after the Timberwolves clinched Game 1 and 2 on the road.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4: Preview, Betting Tips, and Prediction

The Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 4 will be nationally televised on TNT. The contest is also available to be live-streamed on Sling or via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+124) vs Timberwolves (-149)

Spread: Nuggets (+2.5) vs Timberwolves (-2.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o204.5) / -110 (u204.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4: Preview

After bouncing back in the series with a win in Game 3 after losing Games 1 and 2 on their home ground, the Denver Nuggets will look to even out the series while the Minnesota Timberwolves look to defend their home court and clinch a 3-1 lead.

For Sunday's matchup, the Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are listed as questionable for the contest and their involvement will be a game-time decision. Vlatko Cancar and Collin Gillespie are out for the season.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves only have Jaylen Clark on their injury report ahead of Game 4. Clark is listed as out for the season and will not be available for the game.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4: Starting Lineups

Nuggets coach Mike Malone is expected to use a starting lineup of Jamal Murray (PG), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (SG), Michael Porter Jr. (SF), Aaron Gordon (PF), and Nikola Jokic (C).

On the other hand, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will likely deploy a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Karl-Anthony Towns (PF), and Rudy Gobert (C).

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4: Betting Tips

Anthony Edwards is expected to clinch over 27.5 points. Though he scored just 19 points in their previous matchup, Edwards took the blame for the team's loss and seemed adamant about delivering a stunning performance in Game 4. He previously cleared the total four times in the seven playoff games the Timberwolves have played including his 43-point performance in Game 1 against the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray is favored to score under 21.5 points. Apart from his 24-point performance in the last matchup, Murray combined for just 25 points in Games 1 and 2 of the series. The Nuggets guard has also not cleared the total once in the three games they played against the Timberwolves in the regular season. Moreover, his calf injury ahead of Game 4 is anticipated to reflect on his performance on Sunday.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4: Prediction

Though the Nuggets clinched the win in their previous matchup, the Timberwolves are anticipated to protect their home court on Sunday and gain a 3-1 lead in the series.