Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 6 (May 16) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Target Center in Minneapolis sets the stage for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the visiting Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Denver leads the series 3-2.

Three games ago, the reigning champions were teetering on the brink of adversity, as the Minnesota Timberwolves were up 2-0 after two wins on the road, including a resounding Game 2 win.

However, the Nuggets have orchestrated a remarkable reversal of fortune, clinching three consecutive victories, none of which were tightly contested, positioning themselves on the brink of a return to the Western Conference finals.

In their Game 5 victory on Tuesday, Nikola Jokic shone brightly, guiding the Nuggets to a dominant win. However, it's worth highlighting the collective rise in performance from most of the Nuggets' supporting players. With momentum firmly on their side, Denver has reestablished themselves as the frontrunners to progress to the NBA Finals.

A crucial moment stands for the Nuggets as they target sealing the series with a win in Minnesota on Thursday.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Denver Nuggets injury report for May 16

The Nuggets have released their injury report, listing three players. Of particular note, Jamal Murray remains on the roster with a lingering calf strain, a persistent issue that has troubled him since the onset of the playoffs.

Additionally, SF Vlatko Cancar and guard Collin Gillespie will remain sidelined for the season. Despite the Nuggets eyeing another run to the NBA Finals, both players are expected to be absent due to knee injuries.

Player Status Injury Vlatko Cancar out knee Collin Gillespie out knee Jamal Murray questionable calf strain

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for May 16

The Minnesota Timberwolves have released their injury report, mentioning two players.

Mike Conley, grappling with an Achilles ailment, is the newest addition and is marked as questionable. Meanwhile, guard Jaylen Clark, sidelined with an Achilles injury since Apr. 12, continues to remain inactive.

Player Status Injury Mike Conley questionable Achilles Jaylen Clark out Achilles

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for Game 6

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Jalen Pickett SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Hunter Tyson C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Zeke Nnaji

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for Game 6

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Monte Morris Jordan McLaughlin SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Wendell Moore Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson Josh Minott PF Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid T.J. Warren C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza Leonard Miller

How to watch Game 6 between Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The highly anticipated Game 6 showdown featuring the Nuggets and the Timberwolves will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, kicking off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Radio coverage will be provided by ESPN Radio and Sirius XM. For those preferring live streaming, options include Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. NBA League Pass offers access to NBA TV with a complimentary week-long trial, extendable via subscription.