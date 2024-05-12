Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4 (May 12)

The Denver Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota on Sunday for the fourth game of the Western Conference semi-final series. The Timberwolves are up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after being defeated by the Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday.

Despite suffering a 27-point blowout loss in their last matchup, the Timberwolves are -2.5 point favorites to clinch the victory on their home court against the Nuggets on Sunday. The total is set at 204.5 points.

Top players props in Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves (2024 NBA Playoffs: Game 4)

#10: Aaron Gordon Steals: Over 0.5 (-234)

Aaron Gordon has consistently crossed the 0.5 line in all playoff games this season except Game 1 against the LA Lakers in the first-round playoff series. Moreover, he is averaging 1.7 steals against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the ongoing series and is anticipated to cross the line yet again in Game 4.

#9: Mike Conley Assists: Over 5.5 (-150)

Averaging 7.3 assists, Mike Conley has crossed the 5.5 line in every game of the ongoing playoff series. Conley leads the Minnesota Timberwolves roster in assists in the playoff series and is anticipated to clear the line yet again on Sunday.

#8: Michael Porter Jr. Made 3s: Over 2.5 (-105)

Averaging 3.6 three-pointers in the 2024 playoffs, Michael Porter Jr. has cleared the 2.5 line in six of the eight playoff games he's played yet in the season. Currently shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc in the ongoing series, Porter is anticipated to make over 2.5 threes in the upcoming matchup.

#7: Michael Porter Jr. Points: Over 16.5 (-112)

Micahel Porter Jr. significantly cleared the 16.5 line in all playoff games of this season except Game 2 of the ongoing series. He is averaging 16.7 points per game in the Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets and is anticipated to cross the 16.5 line again in the upcoming Game 4.

#6: Karl-Anthony Towns Points: Over 19.5 (-105)

Averaging 20.3 points, Karl-Anthony Towns has cleared the 19.5 mark in all games of the ongoing series except their previous matchup. The four-time All-Star also cleared the line in the one game he played against the Denver Nuggets in the regular season.

Towns is anticipated to go over the line on Sunday in Game 4 as the Timberwolves look to take a 3-1 lead against the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinal series.

#5: Jamal Murray Points: Under 21.5 (+102)

Jamal Murray is anticipated to score under 21.5 points in Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Apart from his 24-point performance in the last matchup, Murray combined for just 25 points in Games 1 and 2 of the series.

The Denver Nuggets guard has also not cleared the total once in the three games they played against the Timberwolves in the regular season. Moreover, his calf injury ahead of Game 4 is anticipated to reflect on his performance on Sunday.

#4: Karl-Anthony Towns Made 3s: Over 1.5 (-179)

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 3.0 three-pointers in the ongoing series against the Denver Nuggets while shooting 64.3% from behind the arc ahead of Game 4. Towns has also consistently crossed the 1.5 line in his previous five playoff games.

The former three-point champion is anticipated to cross the line again as the Minnesota Timberwolves look to defend their home court on Sunday.

#3: Jaden McDaniels Blocks: Over 0.5 (-106)

Jaden McDaniels has crossed the 0.5 line in all games of the ongoing series against the Denver Nuggets yet. Moreover, McDaniels averaged 1.0 blocks in the four games he played against the Nuggets in the regular season series and crossed the line in two of them. The Timberwolves forward is anticipated to cross the line yet again in Game 4.

#2: Nikola Jokic Points + Rebounds + Assists: Under 50.5 (-124)

Averaging 45.4 points, rebounds, and assists, Nikola Jokic has not yet cleared the 50.5 line in the ongoing series ahead of Game 4 on Sunday. The reigning MVP has cleared the line in two of four games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the regular season.

However, with the Timberwolves' focus on restricting his efficiency, it is anticipated that Jokic will register under 50.5 points, rebounds, and assists in the upcoming game.

#1: Anthony Edwards Points: Over 27.5 (-118)

Anthony Edwards is anticipated to score over 27.5 points in the upcoming matchup. Though he scored just 19 points in their previous matchup, Edwards took the blame for the team's loss and seemed adamant about delivering a stunning performance in Game 4.

He previously cleared the total four times in the seven playoff games the Minnesota Timberwolves have played including his 43-point performance in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets.