Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 29 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets will be on the road to face the New York Knicks on Wednesday. These are two of the best teams in the league, as Denver is No. 4 in the West with a 28-18 record, while New York is No. 3 in the East with a 31-16 record.
The Nuggets have lost two straight games but they have won seven of their last 10 games. They most recently suffered an upset 129-121 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 33 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, while Christian Braun was their second-highest scorer with 28 points.
The Knicks, on the other hand, have been on an absolute tear with four straight wins. They are coming off a 143-106 blowout win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Mikal Bridges led the team in scoring with 28 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds.
The two contenders have faced each other in 100 regular-season games, with Denver holding a narrow 52-48 lead. Wednesday’s game will be the second and last matchup between them this season. When they last met on Nov. 25, New York got a lopsided 145-118 win.
Towns led the team with 30 points, 15 rebounds and three steals, while Denver was led by Nikola Jokic’s 22 points.
Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports
Nuggets injury report for Jan. 29
The Nuggets will be without Vlatko Cancar (knee), DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) and Spencer Jones (thigh).
Knicks injury report for Jan. 29
Josh Hart is questionable for the game with a knee injury. Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) and Pacome Dadiet (toe) are out.
Here’s a look at the Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks’ starting lineups and depth charts for Jan. 29.
Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart
Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart
Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
*DD indicates day-to-day
Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks?
The Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be broadcast on MSG and Altitude. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
