Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

One of the biggest games on Wednesday's NBA schedule is the Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Knicks looking to sweep the Nuggets for the second time in three seasons.

The Knicks came to Ball Arena on Nov. 25 and put a beating on the Nuggets to get the 145-118 win. OG Anunoby dropped 40 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jalen Brunson contributed 23 points and 17 assists.

On the other hand, Nikola Jokic was limited to 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jamal Murray had 20 points and seven assists, while Russell Westbrook scored 27 points off the bench.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Game Details and Odds

The Nuggets-Knicks game is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on ESPN, but is locally available on Altitude in Denver and the MSG Network in New York.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+125) vs. Knicks (-150)

Spread: Nuggets +3 (-115) vs. Knicks -3 (-105)

Total (O/U): Nuggets o239.5 (-115) vs. Knicks u239.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Denver Nuggets have won six out of the last 10 matchups against the New York Knicks.

The Knicks are 29-13 this season when they are the favorites to win.

The Nuggets have a 6-6 record as the underdogs this season.

New York is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games.

Denver is 8-3 against the spread in their past 11 contests.

The total has gone OVER six times in the Knicks' last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER just once in the Nuggets' past seven contests.

Player Props

Nikola Jokic has an over/under 27.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Jokic to go OVER (-111) and put on a show against the Knicks.

Jamal Murray is favored to go UNDER (-120) 19.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Murray to go OVER on this one and score at least 20 points.

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 25.5 points via Bet365. Bet on Brunson to go OVER (-120) against the Nuggets.

Karl-Anthony Towns is favored to go OVER (-120) 24.5 points via Bet365. Bet on KAT to go OVER and have a duel against The Joker.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Prediction

The New York Knicks are listed as favorites ahead of Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Knicks are winners in seven of their last 10 and are on a four-game winning streak. The Nuggets have lost two in a row, so one of the streaks will be snapped.

The prediction is an upset win for the Nuggets, with the total going over 239.5 points.

