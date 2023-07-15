Basketball
  Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 15, 2023 11:20 GMT
New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets
New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks will look to close out their Summer League tournament campaign with a win on Saturday (July 15). Neither team boasts a record good enough to progress to the semi-finals, so this will be their last game of the competition.

New York will be playing their second night of a back-to-back, having beaten the Boston Celtics on Friday (July 14). The Nuggets, meanwhile, also played on Friday, registering their first win of the Summer League with a 112-81 victory over the Miami Heat.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Prediction

New York has been the better team throughout Summer League, winning two of their first four games and showing solid upside on both sides of the court.

Denver, meanwhile, has struggled due to their lack of high-upside young players. As such, the Knicks will head into their contest against Denver with expectations of securing a winning record in the Summer League and will likely come out of the gates hot.

Julian Strawther will be Denver's biggest threat on Saturday night, and the Nuggets would be smart to feature him on both sides of the floor. Nevertheless, it's too early to expect Strawther to be taking over games, which is why the Knicks are favored to take the win.

Denver Nuggets Summer League Roster

No.PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.BornPrior to NBA/Home CountryNBA Exp.
23Armaan FranklinG6-419511/17/00Virginia/USAR
11Andrew FunkG6-51889/21/99Penn State/USAR
21Collin GillespieG6-31906/25/99Villanova/USAR
35Grant GoldenF6-102551/15/98Richmond/USAR
14Ismaël KamagateC6-112201/17/01Paris Basketball/FranceR
24Jalen PickettG6-420210/22/99Penn State/USAR
25Aamir SimmsF6-82452/17/99Clemson/USAR
9Taz ShermanF6-41907/19/99West Virginia/USAR
13Mark SmithG6-52208/16/99Kansas State/USAR
7Cassius StanleyG6-51908/18/99Duke/USA2
3Julian StrawtherG6-72054/18/02Gonzaga/USAR
4Hunter TysonF6-82156/13/00Clemson/USAR
8Peyton WatsonF6-82009/11/02UCLA/USA1

New York Knicks Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Trevor Keels1G6-4226 lbsAUG 26, 2003191Duke#42 Pick In 2022 Draft
DaQuan Jeffries8F6-5225 lbsAUG 30, 1997253TulsaSigned On 09/14/22
Jalen Harris14G6-5195 lbsAUG 14, 1998241Nevada
Jaylen Martin16G6-6216 lbsJAN 28, 200419ROvertime EliteSigned On 07/03/23
Jahvon Blair17G6-4190 lbsMAR 27, 199825RGeorgetown
Isaiah Roby18F6-8230 lbsFEB 03, 1998254NebraskaSigned On 04/09/23
QJ Peterson20G6-0180 lbsOCT 12, 199428RVMI
Marcus Garrett21G6-5205 lbsNOV 09, 1998241Kansas
David Shriver25G-F6-6220 lbsJUL 19, 200022RVCU
Race Thompson26F6-8235 lbsJUN 04, 199924RIndiana
Michael Foster Jr.27F6-8250 lbsJAN 16, 2003201NBA G League Ignite
Justyn Hamilton28C-F6-11220 lbsMAR 29, 199924RKent State
Dmytro Skapintsev29C7-1215 lbsMAY 12, 1998252SK Cherkasy Monkey
Charlie Brown Jr.31G6-6199 lbsFEB 02, 1997263Saint Joseph's
Khalid Moore32F6-7205 lbsJUL 29, 200022RFordham

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Nuggets (+103), Knicks (-128)

Spread: Nuggets (+1.5), Knicks (-1.5)

Total: 178 Under (-111), Over (-111)

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Players to watch

Charlie Brown Jr., Isaiah Roby, and Trevor Keels will be the trio the New York Knicks will look to feature in offense, as the three have been in good form throughout the Summer League and will want to end the contest strongly.

Denver, meanwhile, will look toward Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson, who have enjoyed a strong Summer League and coming off impressive performances against the Heat.

Whether or not Strawther and Tyson are enough to help the Nuggets overcome the Knicks remains to be seen, but they have proven capable of taking over at the offensive end.

Edited by Bhargav
