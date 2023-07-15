Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks will look to close out their Summer League tournament campaign with a win on Saturday (July 15). Neither team boasts a record good enough to progress to the semi-finals, so this will be their last game of the competition.

New York will be playing their second night of a back-to-back, having beaten the Boston Celtics on Friday (July 14). The Nuggets, meanwhile, also played on Friday, registering their first win of the Summer League with a 112-81 victory over the Miami Heat.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Prediction

New York has been the better team throughout Summer League, winning two of their first four games and showing solid upside on both sides of the court.

Denver, meanwhile, has struggled due to their lack of high-upside young players. As such, the Knicks will head into their contest against Denver with expectations of securing a winning record in the Summer League and will likely come out of the gates hot.

Julian Strawther will be Denver's biggest threat on Saturday night, and the Nuggets would be smart to feature him on both sides of the floor. Nevertheless, it's too early to expect Strawther to be taking over games, which is why the Knicks are favored to take the win.

Denver Nuggets Summer League Roster

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Exp. 23 Armaan Franklin G 6-4 195 11/17/00 Virginia/USA R 11 Andrew Funk G 6-5 188 9/21/99 Penn State/USA R 21 Collin Gillespie G 6-3 190 6/25/99 Villanova/USA R 35 Grant Golden F 6-10 255 1/15/98 Richmond/USA R 14 Ismaël Kamagate C 6-11 220 1/17/01 Paris Basketball/France R 24 Jalen Pickett G 6-4 202 10/22/99 Penn State/USA R 25 Aamir Simms F 6-8 245 2/17/99 Clemson/USA R 9 Taz Sherman F 6-4 190 7/19/99 West Virginia/USA R 13 Mark Smith G 6-5 220 8/16/99 Kansas State/USA R 7 Cassius Stanley G 6-5 190 8/18/99 Duke/USA 2 3 Julian Strawther G 6-7 205 4/18/02 Gonzaga/USA R 4 Hunter Tyson F 6-8 215 6/13/00 Clemson/USA R 8 Peyton Watson F 6-8 200 9/11/02 UCLA/USA 1

New York Knicks Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Trevor Keels 1 G 6-4 226 lbs AUG 26, 2003 19 1 Duke #42 Pick In 2022 Draft DaQuan Jeffries 8 F 6-5 225 lbs AUG 30, 1997 25 3 Tulsa Signed On 09/14/22 Jalen Harris 14 G 6-5 195 lbs AUG 14, 1998 24 1 Nevada Jaylen Martin 16 G 6-6 216 lbs JAN 28, 2004 19 R Overtime Elite Signed On 07/03/23 Jahvon Blair 17 G 6-4 190 lbs MAR 27, 1998 25 R Georgetown Isaiah Roby 18 F 6-8 230 lbs FEB 03, 1998 25 4 Nebraska Signed On 04/09/23 QJ Peterson 20 G 6-0 180 lbs OCT 12, 1994 28 R VMI Marcus Garrett 21 G 6-5 205 lbs NOV 09, 1998 24 1 Kansas David Shriver 25 G-F 6-6 220 lbs JUL 19, 2000 22 R VCU Race Thompson 26 F 6-8 235 lbs JUN 04, 1999 24 R Indiana Michael Foster Jr. 27 F 6-8 250 lbs JAN 16, 2003 20 1 NBA G League Ignite Justyn Hamilton 28 C-F 6-11 220 lbs MAR 29, 1999 24 R Kent State Dmytro Skapintsev 29 C 7-1 215 lbs MAY 12, 1998 25 2 SK Cherkasy Monkey Charlie Brown Jr. 31 G 6-6 199 lbs FEB 02, 1997 26 3 Saint Joseph's Khalid Moore 32 F 6-7 205 lbs JUL 29, 2000 22 R Fordham

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Nuggets (+103), Knicks (-128)

Spread: Nuggets (+1.5), Knicks (-1.5)

Total: 178 Under (-111), Over (-111)

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Players to watch

Charlie Brown Jr., Isaiah Roby, and Trevor Keels will be the trio the New York Knicks will look to feature in offense, as the three have been in good form throughout the Summer League and will want to end the contest strongly.

Denver, meanwhile, will look toward Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson, who have enjoyed a strong Summer League and coming off impressive performances against the Heat.

Whether or not Strawther and Tyson are enough to help the Nuggets overcome the Knicks remains to be seen, but they have proven capable of taking over at the offensive end.

