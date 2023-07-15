Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks will look to close out their Summer League tournament campaign with a win on Saturday (July 15). Neither team boasts a record good enough to progress to the semi-finals, so this will be their last game of the competition.
New York will be playing their second night of a back-to-back, having beaten the Boston Celtics on Friday (July 14). The Nuggets, meanwhile, also played on Friday, registering their first win of the Summer League with a 112-81 victory over the Miami Heat.
Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Prediction
New York has been the better team throughout Summer League, winning two of their first four games and showing solid upside on both sides of the court.
Denver, meanwhile, has struggled due to their lack of high-upside young players. As such, the Knicks will head into their contest against Denver with expectations of securing a winning record in the Summer League and will likely come out of the gates hot.
Julian Strawther will be Denver's biggest threat on Saturday night, and the Nuggets would be smart to feature him on both sides of the floor. Nevertheless, it's too early to expect Strawther to be taking over games, which is why the Knicks are favored to take the win.
Denver Nuggets Summer League Roster
New York Knicks Summer League Roster
Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Moneyline
Moneyline: Nuggets (+103), Knicks (-128)
Spread: Nuggets (+1.5), Knicks (-1.5)
Total: 178 Under (-111), Over (-111)
New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Players to watch
Charlie Brown Jr., Isaiah Roby, and Trevor Keels will be the trio the New York Knicks will look to feature in offense, as the three have been in good form throughout the Summer League and will want to end the contest strongly.
Denver, meanwhile, will look toward Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson, who have enjoyed a strong Summer League and coming off impressive performances against the Heat.
Whether or not Strawther and Tyson are enough to help the Nuggets overcome the Knicks remains to be seen, but they have proven capable of taking over at the offensive end.
Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault