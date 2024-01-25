Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks: Predictions and betting tips | January 25, 2024

The Denver Nuggets face the New York Knicks on Thursday at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. This matchup marks their first game against each other as part of the NBA's seven-game slate.

The game will be broadcast locally on MSG Plus and Altitude Network for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live streaming on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers free access to NBA TV with their trial.

The Nuggets (31-14) are third in the West, coming off a win on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 62 points, 21 rebounds and 17 assists.

The Knicks (27-17) are 5th in the East, beating their intracity rivals Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson both had 30 points.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks predictions, previews and betting tips

Spread: Nuggets (-2) vs. Knicks (+2.5)

Moneyline: Nuggets (-126) vs. Knicks (+120)

Total(O/U): Nuggets (O 222.5) vs. Knicks (U 223)

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks preview

The Nuggets have won their last three games. They have gone 7-3 in their last 10 and have a 14-10 record on the road. The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic, boast a 119.3 offensive rating and 114.2 defensive rating, culminating in a net +5.1 rating.

The Knicks have won their previous four games and have gone 8-2 in their last 10. They are 14-5 at home and have won the last three games straight. The Knicks boast a net +4.7 rating, including a 118.1 offensive rating and 113.4 defensive rating.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks starting lineups

For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray will start at PG, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at SG, Michael Porter Jr. at SF, Aaron Gordon at PF and Nikola Jokic at center.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson will start at PG, Donte DiVincenzo at SG, OG Anunoby at SF, Julius Randle at PF and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks betting tips

Nikola Jokic has averaged 26.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists while shooting 59.0%, including 36.2% from beyond the arc. His point prop is set at over/under 26.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Jalen Brunson has averaged 26.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 27.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark, while his assist prop is set at over/under 7.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks predictions

The Denver Nuggets are slightly favored to win, despite being on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. Both teams are on winning streaks and playing formidably. The game is anticipated to be closely contested, with the Knicks' home crowd advantage potentially serving as the differentiating factor.

