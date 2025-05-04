Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for 2025 NBA Playoffs West Semis

After taking down the LA Clippers in a grueling seven-game series, the Denver Nuggets advanced to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals. Denver defeated the Clippers 120-101 on Saturday to move on.

Ad

For the Thunder, they posted a dominant first-round showing versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Oklahoma City dismantled Memphis in a quick four games, securing their series victory on Apr. 26.

The two sides are set to square off for the fifth time in their respective playoff histories. Here is a look at their head-to-head history ahead of their semifinals matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Head-to-Head

Denver and Oklahoma City have squared off 203 times in the regular season. The series is relatively even, with the Thunder claiming 107 wins compared to 96 wins for the Nuggets.

Ad

Trending

This series is equally split in the playoffs, where Denver and Oklahoma City have met 21 times. The Thunder have claimed 12 playoff wins over Denver, while the Nuggets have claimed nine playoff wins over Oklahoma City.

Most recently, the Thunder took down the Nuggets in the first round of the 2011 NBA Playoffs. Oklahoma City defeated Denver in five games. Prior to that, Denver upset the top-seeded Seattle SuperSonics in the first round of the 1994 playoffs.

Ad

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Season Stats

The Thunder finished the regular season with the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NBA, averaging 120.5 points per game. They finished the year with the highest point differential in the NBA, winning by an average of 12.8 points per game.

Oklahoma City was also one of the most efficient teams in the NBA, shooting 48.2% from the field (T-fifth in the NBA) and 37.4% from 3-point range (T-sixth in the NBA).

Ad

Denver was equally high-powered offensively, averaging 120.8 points per game, which ranked No. 3 in the NBA. They were the most efficient team from the field in the regular season, shooting a league-best 50.6% as a team. From 3-point range, they connected on 37.6% of their attempts, which ranked fifth in the NBA.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Last 5 Games

This season, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder split their four-game regular-season series. Denver got the last laugh in the regular season, defeating the Thunder 140-127 back on Mar. 10. Over their last eight matchups, Oklahoma City has claimed five wins.

Ad

Here is a look at the series' last five games, which featured three Thunder wins and two Nuggets wins.

Nuggets def. Thunder 140-127 on March 10, 2025 Thunder def. Nuggets 127-103 on March 9, 2025 Nuggets def. Thunder 124-122 on Nov. 6, 2024 Thunder def. Nuggets 102-87 on Oct. 24, 2024 Thunder def. Nuggets 105-100 on Jan. 31 2024

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Semifinals Schedule

Game 1 of this Western Conference semifinals matchup will be played on Monday night. The two sides will square off from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Ad

Here is a full series schedule for this second-round matchup.

Game 1: Monday, May 5 @ Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m. EST - TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 @ Oklahoma City - TBA

Game 3: Friday, May 9 @ Denver - TBA

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 @ Denver - TBA

Game 5*: @ Oklahoma City - TBA

Game 6*: @ Oklahoma City - TBA

Game 7*: @ Denver - TBA

* - if neccessary

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More