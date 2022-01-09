Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Western Conference powerhouse the Denver Nuggets travel to Oklahoma to take on the OKC Thunder in this matchup between two conference foes.

The Nuggets are currently seeded seventh in the West with a 19-18 record as they continue to hover around the .500 mark. They have won five of their last 10 games and have picked up 10 victories on the road in 21 outings. Without two key players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, Denver has done well thus far thanks to their superstar Nikola Jokić.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to struggle as they are second from last in the Western Conference standings. They hold a 13-25 record and have won only four of their last six games and come into this encounter hoping to break a three-game losing streak.

The Thunder are 8-12 at home this season and are just two games behind 10th seed San Antonio Spurs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey have been some of the best performers for Oklahoma this season as they are in a rebuilding mode.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Barring long-term absentees, the Nuggets have a fully fit roster heading into this game against the Thunder. Jamal Murray suffered a knee injury last season and Michael Porter Jr. had to undergo season-ending back surgery. Head coach Michael Malone is set to be back with the team, having missed four games due to Covid-19.

Player Status Reason Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Jamal Murray Out Knee

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Like the Nuggets, the Thunder also have only two players missing, with Derrick Favors listed as questionable and being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to a back injury. With Isaiah Roby being the only other absentee as he has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Player Status Reason Isaiah Roby Out Covid-19 Derrick Favors Questionable Back

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Will Barton will be the starting guards for the Nuggets in this game while the frontcourt will be manned by Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. Superstar Nikola Jokić take up his usual center spot.

OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aaron Wiggins are set to man the backcourt for the Thunder in this game. The forwards will be Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort, with the center being Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard: Shai-Gilgeous Alexander; Shooting Guard: Aaron Wiggins; Small Forward: Josh Giddey; Power Foward: Luguentz Dort; Center: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard: Monte Morris; Shooting Guard: Will Barton; Small Forward: Aaron Gordon; Power Forward: Jeff Green; Center: Nikola Jokić

