Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports for January 31 | 2023-24 NBA Season

A face-off between top-tier teams in the Western Conference is slated to take place between the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder to close the month of January.

Their upcoming matchup will be the fourth and final time that these two teams will face each other this season, with the Thunder holding the advantage at 2-1 in their season series.

The Nuggets (33-15) are coming off back-to-back wins against Eastern powerhouses in the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Both wins took place at the home of the Nuggets and both were six-point victories at 111-105 and 113-107, respectively.

In their previous game against the Bucks, Nikola Jokic added another triple-double with 25 points, 12 assists, and 16 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray looked nearly unstoppable, going off for 35 points on a 13-for-22 shooting clip (59.1%).

The Nuggets are certainly hoping that they can carry this momentum against the Thunder as they try to end their season series in a tie.

Meanwhile, the Thunder (32-15) have lost their last two games, with the first one coming against the worst team in the league, the Detroit Pistons, 120-104. They tried to bounce back against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently the best team in the West, but they came up short, losing by only six points (107-101).

Despite their loss against the Wolves, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a strong showing, dropping 37 points while going 10-for-18.

Fans have come to expect this sort of performance from SGA and are certainly hoping that he will be available as they face the Nuggets.

The upcoming Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder matchup will be crucial and could end up determining the seeding in the playoffs later on as both teams continue to battle for the second spot in the West.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder injury reports for January 31

Denver Nuggets injury report for Jan. 31

Vlatko Cancar and Julian Strawther are both listed as out for the Nuggets due to different knee issues.

Cancar, who has not played a game all season, is currently recovering from knee surgery. Meanwhile, rookie Julian Strawther, who has been sidelined due to a right knee sprain since Jan. 5, will miss his 13th straight game.

Additionally, Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable due to lower back pain and will likely be a game-time decision.

PLAYER STATUS INJURY Julian Strawther Out Right knee sprain Nikola Jokic Questionable Lower back pain Vlatko Cancar Out Recovering from knee surgery

OKC Thunder injury report for Jan. 31

Several players have been placed on the Thunder's injury report ahead of the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder matchup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness), Luguentz Dort (left ankle soreness), and Chet Holmgren (left ankle sprain) are all listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Joe, who left their most recent game against the Timberwolves early after getting hurt, has been ruled out due to a bruised sternum. Additionally, Jalen Williams, who twisted his ankle in the same game that Joe got hurt, has been listed as out.

The Thunder's injury report certainly looks concerning and fans are hoping that SGA, Dort, and Holmgren will be available in the significant Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder matchup.

PLAYER STATUS INJURY Jalen Williams Out Sprained right ankle Isaiah Joe Out Bruised sternum Chet Holmgren Questionable Left ankle sprain Luguentz Dort Questionable Left ankle soreness Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Questionable Illness

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder

The Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder matchup can be streamed live or on-demand through an NBA League Pass subscription.

For those who do not have a sub and would like to catch it on TV, it is also available on Altitude or Altitude 2 for fans in Denver.

On the other hand, fans in Oklahoma can catch it through Bally Sports, OKC 37, or Tulsa 27.

