Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 9 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The NBA is in for a treat this Sunday when the Denver Nuggets take on the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center. It's the showdown between two of the best teams in the Western Conference, as well as MVP candidates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

The Thunder are coming off an impressive 107-89 win over the Portland Trail Blazers despite the absence of their usual starters due to rest. Aaron Wiggins led the way with 30 points, while Alex Caruso scored 17 points off the bench. Jaylin Williams dropped a triple-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets nearly blew a double-digit lead as they survived in overtime to beat the Phoenix Suns 149-141. Nikola Jokic had a pretty special night, becoming the first player to ever have a 30-20-20 game in NBA history. Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports

Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have four players on their injury report – Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Julian Strawther and DaRon Holmes II. Jokic and Gordon are listed as probable, while Strawther and Holmes have been ruled out of the game. Holmes is even out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Strawther is dealing with a sprained left knee and there's no timetable for his recovery. Jokic and Gordon both have left ankle issues, but are not expected to miss they game. They are likely getting upgraded to available ahead of today's tip-off.

Thunder

The OKC Thunder have three players on their injury report – Nikola Topic, Ajay Mitchell and Alex Ducas. All three players are listed as out and won't play in today's game. Ducas has to sit this one out since he's on a two-way contract and can only be active in a limited number of games.

Topic has already been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury though he has begun working out. Mitchell has a sprained toe in his right foot, but is expected to return at some point this season. Isaiah Hartenstein has a nasal fracture, but he has already been upgraded to available.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jamal Murray Christian Braun Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett Julian Strawther Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji Trey Alexander Hunter Tyson Vlatko Cancar Dario Saric DeAndre Jordan Spencer Jones DaRon Holmes II PJ Hall

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lu Dort Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe Aaron Wiggins Alex Caruso Jaylin Williams Ajay Mitchell Adam Flagler Dillon Jones Kenrich Williams Branden Carlson Nikola Topic Alex Ducas Ousmane Dieng

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury, and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder game?

The Nuggets-Thunder game is scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at 1:00 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on ABC and ESPN+. Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions, in select countries and territories.

