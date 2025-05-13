Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 13 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The OKC Thunder host the Denver Nuggets at the Paycom Center on Tuesday for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Thunder tied the series 2-2 with a clutch win on the road in Game 4. Nikola Jokic has been struggling with his shot, so the rest of the Nuggets will need to step up.

Ad

Denver stole Game 1 of the series, with Aaron Gordon hitting the game-winning 3-point shot. The Thunder won the next game, blowing out the Nuggets in one of the most lopsided wins in NBA postseason history.

In Game 3, the Nuggets picked up the slack with "The Joker" barely making any shots in his worst game of the playoffs so far. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company wore down the three-time MVP in Game 4, pulling off a close victory to make it a best-of-three.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets have two players on their injury report. Hunter Tyson and DaRon Holmes II are both listed as out and won't play in Game 5. Tyson is dealing with a sprained left ankle, while Holmes is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered before the season.

Tyson has only appeared once in this series, back in Game 2, when the Nuggets were pummelled by the Thunder. Holmes, on the other hand, will remain a rookie since he never suited up for the Nuggets this season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder only have one player on their injury report. Nikola Topic has been listed as out and won't be available in Game 5. Topic has been ruled out of the season after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason. He's expected to be back for his "rookie" campaign next season.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Denver Nuggets

Ad

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jamal Murray Christian Braun Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Russell Westbrook Julian Strawther Hunter Tyson Peyton Watson DeAndre Jordan Jalen Pickett Trey Alexander Vlatko Cancar Dario Saric Zeke Nnaji Spencer Jones PJ Hall DaRon Holmes II

Ad

OKC Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lu Dort Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein Cason Wallace Alex Caruso Isaiah Joe Aaron Wiggins Jaylin Williams Ajay Mitchell Adam Flagler Dillon Jones Kenrich Williams Branden Carlson Nikola Topic Alex Ducas Ousmane Dieng

Ad

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tipoff.

How to watch Game 5 of Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder?

Game 5 of the Thunder-Nuggets series is scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at 9:30 p.m. EDT. It's a nationally televised game on TNT and TruTV. It will also be available via live stream on Max, NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More