Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 13 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The OKC Thunder host the Denver Nuggets at the Paycom Center on Tuesday for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Thunder tied the series 2-2 with a clutch win on the road in Game 4. Nikola Jokic has been struggling with his shot, so the rest of the Nuggets will need to step up.
Denver stole Game 1 of the series, with Aaron Gordon hitting the game-winning 3-point shot. The Thunder won the next game, blowing out the Nuggets in one of the most lopsided wins in NBA postseason history.
In Game 3, the Nuggets picked up the slack with "The Joker" barely making any shots in his worst game of the playoffs so far. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company wore down the three-time MVP in Game 4, pulling off a close victory to make it a best-of-three.
Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Reports
The Denver Nuggets have two players on their injury report. Hunter Tyson and DaRon Holmes II are both listed as out and won't play in Game 5. Tyson is dealing with a sprained left ankle, while Holmes is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered before the season.
Tyson has only appeared once in this series, back in Game 2, when the Nuggets were pummelled by the Thunder. Holmes, on the other hand, will remain a rookie since he never suited up for the Nuggets this season.
On the other hand, the OKC Thunder only have one player on their injury report. Nikola Topic has been listed as out and won't be available in Game 5. Topic has been ruled out of the season after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason. He's expected to be back for his "rookie" campaign next season.
Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
Denver Nuggets
G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic
OKC Thunder
G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein
Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tipoff.
How to watch Game 5 of Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder?
Game 5 of the Thunder-Nuggets series is scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at 9:30 p.m. EDT. It's a nationally televised game on TNT and TruTV. It will also be available via live stream on Max, NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.
