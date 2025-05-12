Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips for Game 5 (May 13) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The OKC Thunder host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday for Game 5 of their 2025 Western Conference semifinal series. The series is even at 2-2 after Oklahoma defeated Denver 92-87 on the road on Sunday.

The fourth-seed Nuggets lost the home court advantage that they stole from the top-seed Thunder as they get back on the road for the upcoming game.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder game details and odds

Game 5 of the Nuggets-Thunder second-round series is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The game will be televised nationally on TNT, truTV and MAX. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+380) vs Thunder (-450)

Spread: Nuggets (+10.5) vs Thunder (-10.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o220.5) / -110 (u220.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preview

The Nuggets will be without Hunter Tyson for the upcoming matchup as he recovers from a twisted ankle he suffered during warmups ahead of Game 4. DaRon Holmes II is listed as out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Moreover, Michael Porter Jr. is expected to continue playing through his left shoulder sprain as he has done since he suffered the injury in Game 2 of their first-round series against the LA Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have Nikola Topic listed as out for the season as he recovers from left knee surgery.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups

Nuggets

PG - Jamal Murray | SG - Christian Braun | SF - Michael Porter Jr. | PF - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Thunder

PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG - Luguentz Dort | SF - Jalen Williams | PF - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Betting Tips

Nikola Jokic is expected to log under 8.5 assists in the contest. He has not crossed the mark yet in the ongoing conference semifinals, averaging just 5.2 assists so far.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, could record over 12.5 rebounds + assists. He is averaging 15.5 rebounds + assists in the ongoing series and is yet to record under 12 in the category.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Prediction

Apart from the Oklahoma's Game 2 blowout victory, the ongoing series has been a tight battle between the two teams. The same is expected from Game 5, with the Thunder favored to strike again to go up 3-2.

