Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Betting Tips | Jan. 31, 2024

The Denver Nuggets will face the OKC Thunder on Wednesday night. The two will clash for the fourth and final time this season. Both teams are heading into the game with contrasting trends from their last games.

The Denver Nuggets won their last two games, recently getting the better of a 113-107 result against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets won five of their last six games and seven of their last nine

The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, lost their last two games, recently falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 107-101.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, betting tips & predictions

The 33-15 Nuggets and the 32-15 Thunder face off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Altitude in Denver, with a live stream on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-105) vs. Thunder (-115)

Spread: Nuggets -+1.0 (-110) vs. Thunder -1.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): 229.0

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder: Preview

This will be the fourth time the Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder clash this season. The Thunder are 2-1 against the Nuggets so far, and Oklahoma City has a chance to clinch the regular-season series at home.

However, based on the results in the first three games, it may make sense if you bet on the Nuggets, as the road teams won those games.

The Nuggets ripped the Thunder in their first meeting, 128-95, on Oct. 30 in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder retaliated with a tight 118-117 win on Dec. 17 in Denver and clinched the season series lead with a 119-93 blowout on Dec. 30 also in Denver.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder: Starting lineups

There is uncertainty about Nikola Jokic's status ahead of the Nuggets' game against the Thunder. Jokic is listed as "questionable" for the Nuggets due to some lower back pain.

Interestingly, the injury report came after Jokic put up an impressive stat line of 25 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks, and three steals against the Bucks.

Fellow All-Star starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also has his name on the Thunder's injury report due to illness following a 37-point blast against the Timberwolves.

With the game not televised nationally, there is a chance that both Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander will sit it out.

Also listed as "questionable" for the Thunder are Rookie of the Year contenders Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort, while Jalen Williams, fresh from a 20-point performance against the Timberwolves, has been ruled out against the Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain.

With Jalen Williams officially out, Kenrich Williams could make the start for the Thunder, and Gilgeous-Alexander possibly sitting out too could pave the way for Isaiah Joe to start.

Don't be surprised, though, if Holmgren and Dort get cleared to play as they try to bounce back from their off nights with Josh Giddy completing the projected starting five.

On the other hand, DeAndre Jordan making the start for the Nuggets should not be surprising if Jokic sits out.

Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jamal Murray are expected to start, though.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder: Key players, betting tips

Only Nikola Jokic has a point prop projection from Covers.com ahead of the game, with the Draft Kings believing he would go lower than his current prop.

However, do not bet anything on Jokic's prop just yet and wait for the Nuggets' final injury report. Keep an eye, though, on Jamal Murray, who hit 35 points against the Bucks.

Meanwhile, Josh Giddey, who had 13 points against the Timberwolves, could be up for an impressive stat line if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander indeed takes a rest to recover from his sickness.

However, better wait for the final Thunder injury report regarding Gilgeous-Alexander's status.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Thunder as favorites over the Nuggets, but the game is projected to be too close to say that both teams are at negative levels.

The Nuggets are currently at -105, that is, you have to pay $105 to win $100, while the Thunder are at -115, that is, you have to pay $115 for a chance at a $100 profit. To add to that, the Thunder are only -1.0 favorites against the Nuggets in the spread.

What could affect your bet here is the final status of Gilgeous-Alexander's sickness. If the Thunder rule him out, it is recommended to bet on the Nuggets.

