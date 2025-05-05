Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips - May 5 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 1

Round 2 of the Western Conference playoffs opens tonight! MVP contenders Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will go head-to-head as the Denver Nuggets travel to face the OKC Thunder in Game 1.

The Nuggets punched their ticket by outlasting the LA Clippers in a grueling seven-game series, while the Thunder cruised past the Memphis Grizzlies with a dominant sweep.

Here’s a preview of Game 1 of the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder second-round series, scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Nuggets (+330) vs Thunder (-425)

Spread: Nuggets +9.5 (-110) vs Thunder -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets o225.5 (-110) vs Thunder u225.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder preview

Denver comes in fresh off a taxing Game 7 win over the Clippers just two days ago, while OKC has enjoyed over a week of rest since sweeping the Grizzlies.

This marks the second time in these playoffs that the Thunder enter a series with extra res — something that clearly helped them dominate Memphis in a 131-80 blowout in their first-round opener.

However, the Nuggets are no easy task. They're led by battle-tested veterans and bring the experience of a championship core.

The regular-season series between these teams was split 2-2. The Thunder took the opener 102-87 in October, while Denver responded with a 124-122 win in November. In March, the teams exchanged blowouts — OKC winning 127-102, and the Nuggets countering with a 140-127 victory.

Defensively, the Thunder stood out in Round 1 with a league-best 97.6 defensive rating. Denver ranked 11th at 115.9. On offense, OKC tied for third with a 117.4 offensive rating, while the Nuggets ranked seventh at 115.3.

With both teams led by MVP candidates, this will be OKC’s first true playoff test. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had some ups and downs in the first round, Nikola Jokic was a steady force — and their individual battles could determine who advances.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort| F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 32.5 points – Take the under.

Nikola Jokic O/U 27.5 points – Take the under.

Jalen Williams O/U 21.5 points – Take the over.

Jamal Murray O/U 20.5 points– Take the over.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder prediction

This shapes up to be a clash of Western Conference titans. But with OKC’s energy, depth, and extra rest, they’re favored to come out fast and take control early.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 12.

