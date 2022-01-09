Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - January 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the OKC Thunder in an NBA Western Conference matchup at the Paycom Center on Sunday, January 9. In an earlier encounter between the two teams this season, the Thunder were the team that prevailed, courtesy of a stunning performance from Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.

The Nuggets have come a long way since suffering that defeat. Despite having numerous injury issues and problems with safety protocols, they have shown their grit this season.

Denver come into the game on the back of an impressive win against the Sacramento Kings. It was Nikola Jokic who once again stepped up for the Jazz as he scored 33 points on the night. Jokic will be keen to continue his stellar form into this game as he and the Nuggets seek revenge for their earlier defeat at the hands of Oklahoma.

However, the Thunder are not a team that should be taken lightly. They have some talented hoopers who are capable of winning games. Although Oklahoma hold a poor record of 13-25 as they sit second to bottom in the West. The Thunder have shown that they are capable of beating bigger teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Thunder have lost their last three games, however they will be hoping to put an end to that disappointing run and cruise their way to victory in this home encounter.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, January 9, 8:00 PM ET [Monday, January 10, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets have played some great basketball, despite all the adversities they have faced this season. Playing without the likes of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Denver hold a 19-18 record and sit seventh in the West.

Going into this game, the Nuggets team will be hoping to put on another big performance, as this win against the Thunder could give them a huge boost in the standings, which currently sees teams like the Lakers (6th) and the Timberwolves (8th) closely competing with them.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been one of the biggest reasons the Nuggets have stayed competitive this season. He is leading the team incredibly well, which has helped him get into the MVP conversation once again. Jokic averages 26.0 PPG, 14.0 RPG and 7.0 APG in 32 appearances. He will be looking to put up another big performance against the Thunder and lead the team to their twentieth win of the season.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordon, F - Jeff Green, C - Nikola Jokic

OKC Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves

The OKC Thunder have one of the youngest teams in the NBA this season, with an average age of just over 23 years old. They are in a rebuilding phase, but the promise this roster has shown is truly incredible. Players like Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have had incredible performances. They are the two vital pieces in the team.

Playing against a side like the Nuggets is going to be extremely tough, as they are a well-rounded team. The Thunder will need the offensive brilliance of Giddey and Alexander to shine through in this next game. If the two put in a big night against the Nuggets, the Thunder may very well have a chance to grab a win in this encounter.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best young guards in the NBA. He has played well for the Thunder and despite the team's poor run of form, Gilgeous-Alexander's performances always stand out. He has averaged 22.3 PPG and 5.2 APG in 33 appearances. Should Oklahome come away with a win in this game, Gilgeous-Alexander will have to put up an inspiring performance.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous - Alexander, G - Josh Giddey, F - Lu Dort, F - Aaron Wiggins, C - Jeremiah Robinson - Earl

Nuggets vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have proven to be a determined team this season. Despite the Thunder having a few offensive geniuses in their ranks, the Nuggets will come into this game prepared to lock them up. Denver look like favorites to pick up a win in this game.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Thunder game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma Thunder will also be locally telecast on Altitude Sports and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

