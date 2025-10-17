Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 17, 2025

The Denver Nuggets will be meeting the defending champions OKC Thunder in their final preseason game ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA regular season. The two teams faced each other in the second round of the playoffs, where the Thunder won in seven games.

The Nuggets are coming off three straight wins in the preseason against the Toronto Raptors, LA Clippers, and the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, the Thunder will be wrapping up their roller-coaster preseason slate, which saw them win three of their five games.

The game will happen inside the Paycom Center in OKC and will tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preseason Game Prediction and Preview

Moneyline: Nuggets (+143) vs Thunder (-155)

Spread: Nuggets -110 (+5) vs Thunder -110 (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -109 (o229.5) vs Thunder -105 (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preseason Game Preview

The Denver Nuggets will be fielding a complete crew in their final preseason game, as no players are listed in their injury reserves against the Thunder. The team is expected to be bannered by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon. The Nuggets' offseason acquisitions will also see action, such as Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Bruce Brown.

Meanwhile, the Thunder has five players on their injury list, including Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams, and Chet Holmgren, who will all be game-time decisions.

Rookie Nikola Topic, Kenrich Williams, and star Jalen Williams will also be missing the game due to injuries.

The Thunder will be leaning on reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has glimpses of his brilliance in the preseason. In their previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, six assists, and three steals.

For the Nuggets, Jokic has been impressive in the preseason, recording 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in their game against the Chicago Bulls. Murray also had 30 points for the Nuggets against the Bulls.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preseason Game Prediction

We predict a win for the Denver Nuggets as they will be entering the game with a healthy crew against the depleted Thunder. The game will also serve as their last preparatory game for the regular season, giving them a chance to build momentum for the upcoming 82-game gauntlet.

