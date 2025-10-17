Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 17, 2025

Two of the NBA's very best, the Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder, face off in the preseason finale on Friday. It's the perfect matchup for both teams to have their dress rehearsals before next week's opening night. The Nuggets enter this game with a 3-1 record.

They beat the Chicago Bulls 124-117 on Tuesday. Jamal Murray was the star of the night with 30 points in just 27 minutes. He shot 9 of 18 and was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Except for Christian Braun, all starters had 10-plus points through three quarters of action.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are 3-2 in preseason. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-112 in their previous outing on Tuesday. Reigning finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, six assists and three steals on 8 of 10 shooting in just 19 minutes. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein dropped 13 points and eight rebounds.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Report

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have no injuries ahead of this game.

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder have ruled out Nikola Topic, Kenrich Williams, Jalen Williams and Thomas Sorber. Topic is recovering from testicular surgery, Kenrick is due for a knee surgery, Jalen is recovering from a wrist surgery and Sorber has a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell are all day-to-day. The trio missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks. Holmgren had a shoulder injury, Joe had a knee issue and Mitchell had a leg injury.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets could stick to their usual rotation and lineup, with Jamal Murray at point guard, Christian Braun at shooting guard and a frontcourt trio of Cam Johnson. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

PG Jamal Murray Bruce Brown Jalen Pickett SG Christian Braun Julian Strawther Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Cam Johnson Peyton Watson PF Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Kessler Edwards C Nikola Jokic Jonas Valanciunas DaRon Holmes II

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

The Thunder could start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace in the backcourt. Luguentz Dort could be the small forward next to Chet Holmgren in the power forward spot and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

PG Shai Gilegous-Alexander Ajay Mitchell* SG Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe* Aaron Wiggins SF Luguentz Dort Alex Caruso PF Chet Holmgren* Ousmane Dieng Brooks Barnhizer Malevy Leons C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

