Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 17, 2025

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 17, 2025 19:00 GMT
Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 17, 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Two of the NBA's very best, the Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder, face off in the preseason finale on Friday. It's the perfect matchup for both teams to have their dress rehearsals before next week's opening night. The Nuggets enter this game with a 3-1 record.

They beat the Chicago Bulls 124-117 on Tuesday. Jamal Murray was the star of the night with 30 points in just 27 minutes. He shot 9 of 18 and was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Except for Christian Braun, all starters had 10-plus points through three quarters of action.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are 3-2 in preseason. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-112 in their previous outing on Tuesday. Reigning finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, six assists and three steals on 8 of 10 shooting in just 19 minutes. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein dropped 13 points and eight rebounds.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Report

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have no injuries ahead of this game.

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder have ruled out Nikola Topic, Kenrich Williams, Jalen Williams and Thomas Sorber. Topic is recovering from testicular surgery, Kenrick is due for a knee surgery, Jalen is recovering from a wrist surgery and Sorber has a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell are all day-to-day. The trio missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks. Holmgren had a shoulder injury, Joe had a knee issue and Mitchell had a leg injury.

Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets could stick to their usual rotation and lineup, with Jamal Murray at point guard, Christian Braun at shooting guard and a frontcourt trio of Cam Johnson. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

PGJamal MurrayBruce Brown Jalen Pickett
SGChristian BraunJulian Strawther Tim Hardaway Jr.
SFCam JohnsonPeyton Watson
PFAaron GordonZeke Nnaji Kessler Edwards
C Nikola Jokic Jonas Valanciunas DaRon Holmes II
OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

The Thunder could start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace in the backcourt. Luguentz Dort could be the small forward next to Chet Holmgren in the power forward spot and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

PGShai Gilegous-AlexanderAjay Mitchell*
SGCason WallaceIsaiah Joe*Aaron Wiggins
SFLuguentz Dort Alex Caruso
PFChet Holmgren*Ousmane DiengBrooks BarnhizerMalevy Leons
C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin WilliamsBranden Carlson
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

