Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Monday, August 3rd, 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Tuesday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: The Arena (WWOS), Disney World, Orlando, FL

In this game, we will see a battle between Western Conference teams looking to improve their seeding before the playoffs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently fifth in the West and are merely 1.5 games away from the third seeded Denver Nuggets. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, are just 2 games behind the second placed LA Clippers.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets suffered a crushing 125-105 defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat. They will not be too concerned about the loss since they were without three of their starters - Jamal Murray, Will Barton and Gary Harris. The second stringers led by Nikola Jokic were helpless against the ruthless Miami Heat.

Jokic struggled to shoot the ball en route his 19 points and 7 rebounds. Jerami Grant provided some good production off the bench with 19 points himself. However, the remaining Nuggets' players failed to impress in their first game back.

JG was a bright spot off the bench! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ASDQI2Rifw — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 1, 2020

The Denver Nuggets will be eagerly awaiting the return of their starters. While they have qualified for the playoffs, the seeding games will be crucial in determining their first round match-ups in the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets hope to be back at full strength for the upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Key player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic will take center stage as the Denver Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Serbian big man Nikola Jokic will be the center of attention as the Denver Nuggets go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic scored 28 and 32 points in his last two games against the Thunder this season before the hiatus.

Jokic was not very aggressive in the scrimmages and struggled against the Heat. With his partner Jamal Murray expected to be back, however, he may finally be able to turn things around and bring Mile High basketball to the NBA bubble.

Denver Nuggets predicted lineup

Michael Porter Jr , Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic, Torrey Craig, Monte Morris/ Jamal Murray (probable)

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been cruising in all their games in the NBA bubble so far. They are coming in fresh off a blowout 110-94 victory against the Utah Jazz. Having never given up the lead throughout the game and with all key players shooting efficiently, they were always in control.

Chris Paul scored 18 points at a 63.6% field goal percentage, along with 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 19 points at a 50% field goal percentage.

Steven Adams was solid for the Oklahoma City Thunder with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The bench had some great production, with Darius Bazley and Dennis Schroder scoring 10 and 13 points respectively.

Well worth the wait.



𝚃𝚑𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛 𝟷𝟷𝟶-𝟿𝟺 𝙹𝚊𝚣𝚣 pic.twitter.com/0CuMBjtUwB — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 2, 2020

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been firing on all cylinders ever since the scrimmages began. They seem to be one of the most balanced sides in the NBA right now and will hope to carry the momentum forward by defeating the Denver Nuggets.

Key player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul in Oklahoma City Thunder uniform

The 35-year-old veteran point guard Chris Paul still has a lot to offer on the basketball court, and has led a young Oklahoma City Thunder team to a 41-24 record. Earlier in the season, he had a 29 point game in a victory against the Denver Nuggets.

His performances so far in the NBA bubble have been excellent and his current shooting form will be key to the Oklahoma City Thunder's chances against the Denver Nuggets.

Oklahoma City Thunder predicted lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Nuggets vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have the edge over the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are facing too many injuries and are now overdependent on their star Nikola Jokic. In addition to this, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been in excellent form with all members playing their role perfectly.

Chris Paul and company have been dominating every game they have played in the NBA bubble so far. We expect another all-round performance from the Oklahoma City Thunder in what could very well be a blowout against the Denver Nuggets. The Denver Nuggets can hope for some Joker Magic to win this game.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Thunder?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Altitude Sports and FOX Sports Oklahoma. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on NBA TV. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

