Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will visit Paycom Center on Wednesday to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2021-22 NBA preseason game.

Neither team has won a single game in the ongoing preseason. The two sides are looking to end their respective losing skids at the expense of the other.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 13th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 14th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets in a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets have endured a dismal start to their preseason as they have lost their first three games. If you include last season's playoffs, Nikola Jokic and co. have now suffered seven straight defeats.

Such a losing run is certainly demoralizing, and Jamal Murray's absence doesn't help the matter. Nevertheless, the NBA's 2021 Annual GM Survey ranked the Nuggets as the favorites to finish in a top-four spot in the Western Conference this upcoming regular season.

The Denver Nuggets succumbed to an overtime loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland sank a three-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining. It could have been the game-winner, but the Timberwolves forced overtime and won it in the extra period.

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. have both played just two games apiece for the Nuggets. Jokic didn't play in the first match, while Porter Jr. missed the second. Aaron Gordon has played all the games so far and has looked good during his time on the court.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The reigning MVP is certainly the Denver Nuggets' key player for this game. Nikola Jokic registered 17 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks against the Golden State Warriors in 16 minutes. He followed it up with 10 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 blocks against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey Nikola Jokic is the most underrated reigning MVP in NBA history. Nikola Jokic is the most underrated reigning MVP in NBA history.

The Joker was voted best center in the NBA's 2021 Annual GM Survey. However, he wasn't in the top 6 for the 2022 MVP predictions.

The 26-year-old was also voted the second-best big man in the NBA behind the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - PJ Dozier | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021 [Source: USA Today]

The Oklahoma City Thunder look set to enter another NBA season without playoff intentions. GM Sam Presti and the front office have accumulated a plethora of picks until 2027, so it is safe to say that their future is secure. However, it does look like the Thunder are going to have another mediocre season.

The attention will be on the team's 2021 draft picks - Josh Giddey (6th), Tre Mann (18th), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (32nd) and Aaron Wiggins (55th).

The Oklahoma City Thunder will also be focussing on the development of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley.

Key Player - Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey at the 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Although the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort will play Wednesday's game, all attention will be on Josh Giddey.

The 19-year-old was selected as the 6th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, a position nobody expected him to get drafted at. He received the most minutes of any player on the team in the last two games.

Josh Giddey in his preseason debut:18 Points
7 Rebounds
3 Assists
66% FG
2/4 3PM💪

2/4 3PM💪 Josh Giddey in his preseason debut:18 Points

https://t.co/ZgRRe1rQXy

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Nuggets vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are obvious favorites to win the game based on their star power. They will play reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., while the Oklahoma City Thunder are still figuring out their lineup for the upcoming season.

Moreover, the Thunder squad is significantly younger and more inexperienced, which tips the scales in the Nuggets' favor.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Thunder

The Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will have local coverage on Bally Sports OK (Oklahoma). The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass subscription. Moreover, fans can tune in on the radio at WWLS 98.1FM OKC and KKSE 950AM to listen to the game's live commentary.

