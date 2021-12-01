Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets’ seven-game road schedule continues at Amway Center for a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, December 1.
Nikola Jokic returned from a long absence and immediately helped the Denver Nuggets snap a six-game losing slide against the Miami Heat. The reigning MVP played like he had never been sidelined with an injury in the first place.
Jokic led the Nuggets with 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. The Serbian superstar even had time to hit a few of the clubs in South Beach after demolishing the Heat.
Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are trusting their own process of developing their talented youngsters amid mounting losses. They have lost seven consecutive games and are only 4-18 for the season.
Cole Anthony will play after a few days out with an injury. However, they will not have first-round pick Jalen Suggs who fractured his thumb in their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Head coach Jamahl Mosley could show his young wards how to play against adversity by taking a careful look at the Denver Nuggets. Denver’s resilience and fight are very impressive and something the youthful core of the Orlando Magic can take lessons from.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
P.J. Dozier (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Jamal Murray (knee) have been ruled out by the Denver Nuggets. JaMychal Green is also questionable for the game against the Orlando Magic.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
Four of the names on the injury list for the Magic have not played a game this season and there is no definite date yet for their return. Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Markelle Fultz (knee) and E’Twaun Moore will still be sidelined with their respective injuries.
Jalen Suggs is also out due to a fractured thumb.
Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic:
Predicted Lineups
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets’ starting unit looks a little more balanced with Nikola Jokic back in his starting center role. Montee Morris will be the nominal point guard while Will Barton will move to the shooting guard position.
The forward positions will be taken by Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green.
Orlando Magic
Cole Anthony should get the starting point guard job back. He will man the backcourt with Gary Harris, who will take Jalen Suggs’ shooting guard role.
The Magic’s huge frontline of Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba will once again anchor the team’s defense.
Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic:
Starting 5s
Denver Nuggets
Point Guard - Montee Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.
Orlando Magic
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba.