Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets’ seven-game road schedule continues at Amway Center for a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, December 1.

Nikola Jokic returned from a long absence and immediately helped the Denver Nuggets snap a six-game losing slide against the Miami Heat. The reigning MVP played like he had never been sidelined with an injury in the first place.

Jokic led the Nuggets with 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. The Serbian superstar even had time to hit a few of the clubs in South Beach after demolishing the Heat.

Nikola Jokic and his brothers went partying in Miami last night

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are trusting their own process of developing their talented youngsters amid mounting losses. They have lost seven consecutive games and are only 4-18 for the season.

Cole Anthony will play after a few days out with an injury. However, they will not have first-round pick Jalen Suggs who fractured his thumb in their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley could show his young wards how to play against adversity by taking a careful look at the Denver Nuggets. Denver’s resilience and fight are very impressive and something the youthful core of the Orlando Magic can take lessons from.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

P.J. Dozier (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Jamal Murray (knee) have been ruled out by the Denver Nuggets. JaMychal Green is also questionable for the game against the Orlando Magic.

Player: Status: Reason: Dozier, P.J. Out Injury/Illness - Left ACL; Sprain Green, JaMychal Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Elbow; Sprain Murray, Jamal Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury Recovery Porter Jr., Michael Out Injury/Illness - Low Back; Pain

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Four of the names on the injury list for the Magic have not played a game this season and there is no definite date yet for their return. Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Markelle Fultz (knee) and E’Twaun Moore will still be sidelined with their respective injuries.

Jalen Suggs is also out due to a fractured thumb.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn No surgery needed on Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs' fractured right thumb, per team. He will be evaluated every two weeks to gauge healing. No surgery needed on Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs' fractured right thumb, per team. He will be evaluated every two weeks to gauge healing.

Player: Status: Reason: Carter-Williams, Michael Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Injury recovery; Health & safety protocols Fultz, Markelle Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Isaac, Jonathan Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Moore, E'Twaun Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprain Suggs, Jalen Out Injury/Illness - Right Thumb; Fracture

Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic:

Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The reigning MVP returned to action and promptly led the Denver Nuggets past the Miami Heat in their last game. [Photo: MARCA]

The Denver Nuggets’ starting unit looks a little more balanced with Nikola Jokic back in his starting center role. Montee Morris will be the nominal point guard while Will Barton will move to the shooting guard position.

The forward positions will be taken by Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green.

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony should get the starting point guard job back. He will man the backcourt with Gary Harris, who will take Jalen Suggs’ shooting guard role.

The Magic’s huge frontline of Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba will once again anchor the team’s defense.

Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic:

Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Montee Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra