Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center in their second match of a four-game road trip to the East Coast on Wednesday.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 120-111 in their previous outing, snapping a six-game slide in the process. Meanwhile, the Magic lost 96-101 against the Philadelphia 76ers in their last match. The loss saw their losing run extend to seven games.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 1st; 6:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 2nd; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trailblazers

Nikola Jokic returned and scored 24 points to lead the short-handed Denver Nuggets to their first win in six games against the Miami Heat on Monday. Denver took a 63-43 lead to put themselves in a comfortable position to win the tie.

Aaron Gordon also recorded a 20-point outing as six players scored in double-digits during the contest. The Nuggets were able to break down the Heat's defense as they recorded 32 team assists. That paved the way for them to get plenty of good looks as they knocked down 58% of their shot attempts, including 18 threes.

The Denver Nuggets face an uphill task from here on as they will be without Michael Porter Jr. for the rest of the season. The star forward is set to undergo back surgery as per the latest reports. The Nuggets are also without Jamal Murray and PJ Dozier, who are sidelined indefinitely because of knee injuries.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to back surgery. Tough blow, but with Porter’s five-year extension kicking in next season, he and the Nuggets take big-picture approach to his health. Sources: Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to back surgery. Tough blow, but with Porter’s five-year extension kicking in next season, he and the Nuggets take big-picture approach to his health.

It will be interesting to see how Nikola Jokic and the rest of the crew deal with this adversity. Nevertheless, the recent victory over the Heat would have given Michael Malone's side plenty of confidence as they look to record a second consecutive win on the road against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets received an instant boost with Nikola Jokic back in the lineup after a four-game absence due to injury. They struggled to get the job done on both ends of the court during their four-game skid without him in the mix, but the reigning MVP's presence helped them immensely against Miami.

Consistency hasn't been an issue for Jokic over the last few years. He will need to produce the goods at a higher rate now, with two important players -Porter Jr. and Murray sidelined. Jokic's all-round play is crucial for the Nuggets to shine as a team, making him a key player for their game against the Orlando Magic.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks

The Orlando Magic continue to struggle in the absence of star guard Cole Anthony, who has been on the sidelines for their last six games. He is currently dealing with an ankle sprain. Jalen Suggs has also been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a thumb fracture during the Magic's 96-101 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Magic rookie Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb and will be out an extended period of time. Magic rookie Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb and will be out an extended period of time.

Orlando came very close to snapping their losing run against the Sixers. They recovered from a 16-point deficit down the stretch to tie things up at 93-93 with only 57 seconds left in the match. However, their opponents came out on top, courtesy of clutch free throws from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Franz Wagner led the Orlando Magic's charge with a 27-point outing, while Suggs scored 17. It will be an uphill task for Orlando to defeat the Denver Nuggets. Nevertheless, if they can replicate their second-half performance against the Sixers in this tie, they will fancy their chances of winning this contest.

Key Player - Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner will have to carry out the responsibility of being the primary scorer for the Orlando Magic with Suggs and Anthony sidelined. Wagner has been terrific so far, averaging 12.7 points per contest on 42.1% field goal shooting. He recorded his second-highest scoring performance of the campaign in the last game. He will be eager to replicate a similar performance on Wednesday.

If he does manage to have another 25-point + outing, the Magic will have a serious chance of prevailing over the Denver Nuggets.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Gary Harris | G - RJ Hampton | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.

Nuggets vs Magic Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets will be the overwhelming favorites to win this tie. They have a better squad on paper and momentum due to their win over the Heat in their previous outing. The Orlando Magic's injury woes have worsened, with Suggs ruled out. That could see them lose their eighth game in a row.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Magic

The game between the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic will be televised locally by Altitude 2 and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can also catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by David Nyland