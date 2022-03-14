Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers for an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

The Nuggets are coming off two consecutive losses. The Toronto Raptors beat them 127-115 in their previous outing. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic scored 26 points, grabbed ten boards and dished out seven assists on the night. However, his efforts weren't enough as Denver couldn't find a way to stop Toronto's 34-16 run in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Sixers returned to winning ways with a 116-114 OT win over the Orlando Magic. Joel Embiid had 35 points and 16 rebounds, while James Harden and Tobias Harris scored 26 points apiece to help Philadelphia prevail in a surprisingly competitive match against a struggling Orlando side.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Nuggets injury report features five players. Vatko Cancar, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray will continue their time on the sidelines, while Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji have been listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Vatko Cancar Out Foot surgery Jamal Murray Out Knee injury recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Back injury recovery Aaron Gordon Questionable Foot soreness Zeke Nnaji Questionable Knee soreness

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers have listed three players on their injury report. James Harden is questionable, while Danny Green and Jaden Springer have been sidelined.

Player Name Status Reason James Harden Questionable Rest Danny Green Out Finger injury Jaden Springer Out Knee injury

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting Odds & Spreads - March 14th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Denver Nuggets 40-28 +120 Over 220.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers 41-25 -143 Under 220.5 (-110) -2.5 (-112)

The 76ers are favored to win this game. They have homecourt advantage in this fixture and their recent form is also better compared to the Nuggets, who could be without a key starter like Aaron Gordon on Monday.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

The 18-18 against the spread on the road. The totals have gone OVER in three of the Nuggets' last five games. Nikola Jokic has bagged a double-double in his last nine games in a row.

Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

The 76ers' totals have gone UNDER in three of their last five games. The 76ers are 22-13-1 against the spread at home this season. Joel Embiid is averaging 31.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in his last ten matches.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets could make changes to their lineup depending on the availability of Aaron Gordon. If Gordon plays, he will likely replace Devon Reed on the frontcourt and play alongside Nikola Jokic and Jeff Green. Will Barton and Monte Morris will likely retain their place as the guards.

Austin Rivers, JaMychal Green and Bones Hyland will likely play the most minutes coming off the Nuggets' bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers could make changes to their lineup if they decide to give James Harden a rest on the second night of a back-to-back set. Shake Milton could take his place alongside Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt, while Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid are likely to start in the frontcourt.

Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang and Isiah Joe will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

The Nuggets are 7-3 on the road against Eastern Conference teams. The 76ers are 9-4 against Western Conference teams at home. The Nuggets have won thrice in the last five games against the 76ers.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard: Monte Morris; Shooting Guard: Will Barton; Small Forward: Aaron Gordon; Power Forward: Jeff Green; Center: Nikola Jokic.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard: Tyrese Maxey; Shooting Guard: James Harden; Small Forward: Matisse Thybulle; Power Forward: Tobias Harris; Center: Joel Embiid.

